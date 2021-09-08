In this Nov. 30, 1996, file photo, University of Pittsburgh NCAA college football head coach Johnny Majors is carried off of the field by Justin Wade, left, and Nate Cochran, right, after beating Rutgers 24-9 in Major's last game as coach in Pittsburgh. Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. He was 85. Majors died Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at home in Knoxville, Tenn., according to a statement from his wife, Mary Lynn Majors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)