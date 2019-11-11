Pitt and the Steelers have shared facilities on Pittsburgh’s South Side for nearly two decades. The 2019 editions of the city teams have mutual similarities as well – both have had difficulty establishing a ground game, both have receivers struggling with drops, both have seen their defenses pick up the slack when the offense has struggled, and this Thursday night both teams will play key divisional games that could go a long way to determining their postseason fates.
Pitt (6-3, 3-2) will face North Carolina (4-5, 3-3) at Heinz Field in a nationally televised game, while the Steelers take a short bus ride up the Ohio Turnpike to face the Cleveland Browns.
Playing a game on the same night as the Steelers is not something Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is looking forward to.
“Really don't think about it much, until this week I thought about it. I’m like, ‘What are we doing here?’ ... It's not good for the ACC playing on the same night as an NFL franchise in your same city,” Narduzzi said at his Monday press conference.
“Our schedule came out before theirs,” Narduzzi continued. “So I think there needs to be, especially with some NFL franchises and college football and conferences, they have to start and look and say, you know, what makes sense for the city of Pittsburgh and that obviously wasn't done.
“I don't make the schedule. They give me a game and we'll play wherever they are, and that just happens to be the case this week.”
While many Pittsburgh-area football fans will have their attention on the game occurring in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Pitt will turn its attention to an opponent the Panthers haven’t defeated in almost ten years. The last win over North Carolina came on Dec. 26, 2009, in the Meineke Car Care Bowl when Dave Wannstedt’s Panthers won 19-17.
Since then, the Tar Heels have squeaked out one-score wins in the past six meetings between the two schools. The last three games have been won by a combined seven points and North Carolina remains the only Coastal Division opponent Pitt has not defeated since joining the ACC in 2013. The Tar Heels won last year’s game in Chapel Hill, 38-35.
“Again, it's good football,” Narduzzi said when asked about the tight games between Pitt and North Carolina. “You know, you try to win football games the smart way, even you watch the Steeler game last night, (I) got a chance to catch the end of it. In their four-minute drill, they run it three times and punt it and rely on the defense, which is what smart coaches do. In tight games like that, you can sling it around, try to score another seven points but in the end all we want to do is win the football game, and if it takes the last five minutes, last minute, doesn't matter.
“Just get the ‘W.’ ”
Tight games are nothing new for the Panthers and Tar Heels this year. Pitt has seen six of its nine games be decided by one score and North Carolina has had eight of its nine contests come within seven points – including a one-point loss to defending national champion Clemson and a two-point loss to Virginia Tech in a game that went to six overtime periods.
The Panthers will need to find a way to overcome the Tar Heel curse if they want to keep their fading division hopes alive. Virginia’s victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday brought the Cavaliers’ conference record to 5-2 with a just one conference game left – a matchup against Virginia Tech slated for Nov. 29. Pitt has to win all three of its remaining conference games and hope for Virginia Tech to beat Virginia in order to repeat as Coastal Division champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.