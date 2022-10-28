PITTSBURGH – After its worst offensive outing in nearly two seasons, the Pitt football team is looking to regroup, but will have to do so going against one of the country’s best offenses when the Panthers (4-3, 1-2) take on No. 21 North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday night.
The Tar Heels (6-1, 3-0) currently sit atop the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division standings and they rank in the top 10 in several statistical categories including scoring offense, total offense and passing offense.
They’re led by redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who is eighth in the country with 2,283 passing yards, while throwing 24 touchdowns to three interceptions. Only Ohio State quarterback and likely top 10 NFL pick C.J. Stroud has thrown more touchdowns than Maye.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi thinks Maye is destined for big things.
“First thing I’ll say is (Maye’s) a first-round quarterback, you can mark that down,” Narduzzi said this week. “I have no doubt about it. He’s got the size. He’s got the athletic ability. He’s got great vision. He’s calm in the pocket.”
Narduzzi says Maye is as good of a quarterback as Pitt has seen during his time as coach – or is at least one of the top two.
“He’s like a Trevor Lawrence, is what I think he is,” Narduzzi said.
Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft.
“(Maye’s) elusive, he’s really smooth in the pocket," Narduzzi said. "There’s times when he’s just shuffling to the left away from it and he feels the pressure. He can throw every ball and he’s not afraid to put it out there. He is talented.”
Pitt safety Erick Hallett recognizes the challenge he presents for the Pitt defense.
“I think he has an NFL-level arm,” Hallett said. “I think he does a really good job of extending the plays, kind of playing off schedule, you’d say. So I think we’re going to have to really key in on that and be on our Ps and Qs.”
Hallett says it’s not just Maye’s athletic ability that will help him make the jump to the NFL in the future.
“When you’re able to grasp onto something – especially offense, and I know they run a complicated offense over there in North Carolina – when you’re able to grasp on it that quickly and work at it at this high of a level, yeah, I think he’s going to be a really good player in the future,” Hallett said.
Narduzzi said that in addition to Maye’s talent, North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s scheme will employ plays known to have hurt the Panthers in the past.
“He’s going to go back and look at the throw back to the quarterback (in the Louisville game),” Narduzzi said. “Their quarterback is a guy that can do that, but (Longo’s) a guy that I would term as a ‘copycat’ guy. He’s going to take every play that's hurt us this year and they're going to run it.”
If the Panthers are going to upset North Carolina, they’ll have to lean heavily on running backs Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond Jr. Hammond returned to the lineup last week in Louisville for the first time since being injured in Pitt’s opening game against West Virginia.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown expects the Panthers to utilize the ground game on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.
“I’m sure that will be the Pitt plan," Brown said. "Pat loves to run the ball.
Brown also referred to Abanikanda as “the best running back in the country.”
Abanikanda needs just 41 rushing yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark on the season. It would be the first 1,000-yard season of his college career and he’d be the first 1,000-yard rusher for Pitt since Darrin Hall and Qadree Ollison both reached the mark in 2018. North Carolina’s lone loss this year came at the hands of Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish kept the ball out of Maye’s hands by possessing it for 38 minutes while rushing for 287 yards in their 45-32 victory over the Tar Heels.
Abanikanda said he appreciates Brown’s comments, but he’s focused on helping the Panthers win above all else.
“I’m really honored for the respect,” Abanikanda said, “but we’re just not done yet. I just want to win for my team. I just want to keep going for my team. We’re not really where we want to be right now, so that’s the main thing on my mind.
“I’m definitely honored by the respect, but there’s still work to do.”
Notes:
• Pitt has won the last two meetings with North Carolina. The Panthers won both games in overtime in Pittsburgh.
• The Panthers have never won in Chapel Hill.
• Abanikanda leads the country in all-purpose yards (185.14 per game) and is fourth in the nation in rushing yards (959).
• The last 10 contests between the two programs have resulted in one-score games.
