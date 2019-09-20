A week after falling to No. 13 Penn State, Pitt will face another ranked team that might provide its toughest test all season when No. 15 Central Florida visits Heinz Field Saturday afternoon, riding a 27-game regular-season winning streak.
The Knights bring their up-tempo offense to town, an attack that Pitt (1-2, 0-1) is familiar with. A year ago, the Panthers fell to Central Florida (3-0, 0-0) 45-14 in Orlando in a game where their defense was caught off-guard repeatedly and their offense failed to keep pace.
“They're explosive, they're fast, they're going to snap the ball within seven to 12 seconds, a lot of them under 10 seconds,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said during his Monday press conference.
“It’s phenomenal how fast they go,” defensive coordinator Randy Bates said this week.
Bates thinks the mere experience of playing Central Florida before is beneficial for the Panthers.
“It’s an incredible (advantage),” Bates said. “Stanford played them this year for the first time and I think when you watch the game, you see them not realizing how fast it was. So I think it’s an advantage to have played them before.”
The Panthers will be facing a different quarterback than they did last year, when dual-threat McKenzie Milton accounted for all six Central Florida touchdowns. Milton suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Central Florida’s regular season finale. Brandon Wimbush, a transfer from Notre Dame, started in Week 1 this year, but was also injured. Since then, true freshman Dillon Gabriel has taken over at quarterback and the Knights haven’t missed a beat.
Central Florida coach Josh Heupel said during his weekly press conference that the Knights were working on a game plan that would utilize all quarterbacks, though the starting job is likely Gabriel’s to lose. So far this season, Gabriel has completed 61 percent of his passes for 719 yards and nine touchdowns.
Combating Central Florida’s speed on offense will be the biggest challenge for the Pitt defense.
“How do you defend speed? Well, you got to make sure they can’t run the ball, you got to make sure they can’t catch the ball, and you got to get lined up quick,” Bates said.
The Knights have a stellar backfield, featuring Greg McRae, Adrian Killins, Bentavious Thompson, and Otis Anderson. The four each have at least 20 carries and each average at least six yards per carry.
One of the best ways to limit a potent offense is to keep it off the field, so Pitt’s offense will have to put together some long drives.
“We’ve got to move the ball against them. We’ve got to control the clock a little bit. We got to keep their offense off the field to have success,” coach Pat Narduzzi said on his weekly radio show. “Which means we’ve got to have first downs. We’re gonna have to run the ball better than what we have. But mainly we’ve got to move the sticks and score some points.”
Most of the talk about Central Florida typically centers on its offense, but offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is focused solely on the Knights talented defense.
“They’re so good defensively,” Whipple said. “They create turnovers, they lead the country in tackles for loss so we’re just trying to get our plan tight.”
Pitt’s passing attack has looked better than it did early on this season, with quarterback Kenny Pickett getting better protection and the receivers having fewer drops. The offense will face a new challenge with Central Florida’s secondary, which plays more man-to-man coverage than other teams Pitt has faced this season.
“I think these guys in the back end have more speed,” Pickett said this week. “They’re a little bit tougher with their man-to-man coverage and the tighter window throws that I’ll have to make. They do a good job in that area.”
Narduzzi knows the Pitt offense will have to step up against a tough secondary in order to move the chains.
“We got to win the one-on-one matchups,” Narduzzi said on his radio show.
“There’s going to be pressure on the quarterback as well, so he’s gonna have to get it out and our guys are going to have to get open. If they don’t get open, it could be a long day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.