Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.