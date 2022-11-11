It was 51 weeks ago when Pitt hosted Virginia and clinched the ACC Coastal Division with a 48-38 win at Heinz Field.
This weekend, the 5-4 Panthers will travel to Charlottesville with the hope of becoming bowl eligible while the 3-6 Cavaliers are searching for answers on offense, much like Pitt has done over the course of this season.
Pitt and Virginia rank 11th and 14th, respectively, in offensive efficiency among the 14 teams in the ACC, so it’s unlikely Saturday’s affair will be a shootout as last year’s matchup was. The Cavaliers are in their first year under coach Tony Elliott, who was the offensive coordinator at Clemson from 2015-21.
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has struggled during his senior season. After throwing for 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year Armstrong has thrown for just 2,058 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in nine games this season.
Pat Narduzzi sees some similarities between Armstrong and Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis.
“Brennan is dealing with a new change, no different than what Kedon is – he's got a new offensive coordinator, new quarterback coach from what he had a year ago, and there's change. I think anytime there's change, it's hard,” Narduzzi said.
“He's still a good quarterback, but it takes time, and it's no different than a guy going from college to go to the NFL and adjusting to an NFL system. It takes time. Nothing is instant. We'd all like it to be instant.
Against North Carolina last week, Virginia scored 28 points, the most the Cavaliers have scored since their 34-17 win over Richmond in Week 1.
As for Pitt, the Panthers have averaged just 17.7 points per game in their last three outings since Israel Abanikanda’s record-setting day against Virginia Tech on Oct. 8. Against Syracuse this past week, Pitt won its penultimate home game by a score of 19-9, with the offense unable to capitalize for much of the day despite the defense shutting down the Orange in a decisive manner.
While the offense has had its share of issues, so has Pitt’s special teams. Last week against Syracuse, Pitt utilized three punters over the course of the game. Narduzzi says Caleb Junko will be the staring punter this week, but Sam Vander Haar and Cam Guess will also travel with the team to Charlottesville this weekend.
Special teams coordinator/running backs coach Andre Powell said this week that it’s something he’s never seen in the 34 years he’s spent as a coach.
“I’ve coached for a long time and never had a situation quite like this one. This has been quite the unique experience and we’re still hashing our way through it,” Powell said. “It has not gone as smoothly as we anticipated. Let’s just leave it at that.”
During the offseason, the Panthers brought in Vander Haar to replace four-year starter Kirk Christodoulou. Like Christodoulou, Vander Haar is a native of Melbourne, Australia, and a product of Prokick Australia. Vander Haar won the job over Guess, who served as Christodoulou’s backup during his final two seasons.
Almost immediately, things did not go as expected. In the opening game of the season, Vander Haar had a punt blocked by West Virginia’s CJ Donaldson and the Mountaineers scored a touchdown on the next play. Vander Haar also had a punt blocked that was picked up in the end zone for a touchdown against Virginia Tech on Oct. 8. Following the bye week, Guess had usurped Vander Haar and was the team’s punter against Louisville on Oct. 22.
During the Syracuse game, all three punters got at least two shots. Vander Haar started the game but a 44-yard punt in the second quarter went for a touchback, a kick Narduzzi said the coaching staff wanted to be inside the 10-yardline. Guess was brought in after Vander Haar’s first punt and Guess’ first two punts averaged 39 yards, but a 2-yard punt on a high snap in the fourth quarter led to Caleb Junko getting a shot at the position. Junko punted twice for an average of 43 yards before Vander Haar got the final punt of the day against Syracuse, a 48-yard bomb to the Syracuse 1-yardline.
Narduzzi, who was a punter in high school and a backup punter in college, has long emphasized the importance of field position, with punting playing a large role.
“The punt is an important play, and we’ve been just average with it,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve had some growing pains there and some drops and some two-yard punts and some other things happen. It’s not an easy position to play, sitting back there and catching that ball and making good decisions. It’ll take time. I think it’ll continue to get better.
“The punt is the most important play in football, period.”
