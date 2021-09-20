PITTSBURGH – Instead of looking for its first 4-0 start in more than 20 years, Pitt football is searching for answers after a stunning home loss to Western Michigan this past Saturday, one that dropped the Panthers to 2-1. The loss was a letdown for Pitt after beating Tennessee in the hostile confines of Neyland Stadium a week prior.
“I think it's an eye opener,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday. “As much as we talked and put that Tennessee game to rest, they may be shaking their heads, ‘Yeah, yeah, got you Coach, got you, yeah, yeah.’”
So, what happened?
“I think physically we were prepared. I'm not sure mentally we were,” Narduzzi elaborated.
“Just all those things you try to suppress it mentally, but I can't take care of it, but I would hope getting punched in the face Saturday afternoon, I hope that wakes you up.”
Defensively, it was one of Pitt’s worst performances in years. The Panthers allowed 516 total yards, only the second time they’ve given up over 500 yards since the beginning of the 2019 season; the other time came at Clemson this past November, as Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers put up 581 yards.
The Panthers’ defense also failed to force a turnover for the first time since facing Notre Dame in October.
The defense, which prides itself on being built to stop the run, allowed 160 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
“I don't want to say it's all mental either,” Narduzzi said. “Physically you’ve got to make some plays. We didn't stop the run. When you made it two-dimensional, if they want to throw the pass, at least stop the run, but we didn't do that either and that's even more disappointing.”
The inability of the defense to stop the run left the Panthers open to being attacked with the run-pass option as they were shredded by Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby. The Broncos leaned heavily on quick slants that the Pitt defense struggled to cover.
Narduzzi said after the game he wished the defense had blitzed more, which he reiterated on at his Monday press conference.
“You leave yourself open to some RPOs,” Narduzzi said. “You always do, if you're committed to stopping the run. But the worst part about it is when you're committed to stop the run and you don't stop the run, especially in a 4-minute situation when you know they're going to run are the ball.
“But what happens if they start dinking, dinking, what's everybody think? Let me go help somebody else. Let me go do somebody else's job, and you don't do your own job and that's when things leak out.”
He also took responsibility for the lack of in-game adjustments on defense.
“I’ve got to put it on me, because ultimately I’ve got to get it done somehow, some way,” Narduzzi said. “Over the weekend I thought about maybe a head coach sitting up in the damn box this week, just coaching from the box.”
The coach also wasn’t pleased with the lack of running game from Pitt’s offense, which managed just 75 yards on the ground against Western Michigan.
“I don't think our (pass) protection was good. I don't think we rushed the football like we need to. I don't think we blocked like we need to,” Narduzzi said.
“We didn't get a hat on a hat, which is what I talked with the offense, just like we got to get our hats on somebody and let the tailbacks have a chance,” Narduzzi said of the offensive line play. “You don't have to knock them up into the goal posts, but we got to get some hats on hats and put people on people and I was not happy with that.”
Running back Israel Abanikanda carried the ball just one time, much to the chagrin of fans who have been clamoring for 5-foot-11, 215-lbs sophomore to get more touches, something Narduzzi promised is coming.
“It comes down to just we’ve got to get him more carries and he will get more carries. He'll get more carries this week,” Narduzzi said. “We'll set it up, I'll make sure it happens.”
“I’ve got a lot of faith in Izzy and he's going to get more carries this weekend for sure.”
The Panthers will wrap up their non-conference slate on Saturday when Pitt hosts New Hampshire with kickoff scheduled for noon.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
