PITTSBURGH – Pitt fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the Panthers will not have to open the 2020 season against a conference opponent, as the ACC released its conference schedule on Wednesday to complete the slate for its 14 squads.
Last season, Pitt opened with eventual Coastal Division champion Virginia.
The Panthers lost that game, and it kept them behind the 8-ball in the division for the rest of the season.
The Panthers will open against the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks on Sept. 5, the first meeting between the two programs since 1949.
The following week, they’ll travel to Huntington, West Virginia to face Marshall. Pitt defeated Marshall 43-27 in 2016 – the only prior matchup between the two schools. The Panthers return to Heinz Field on Sept. 19 to play FCS Richmond.
Pitt opens the ACC schedule with Duke at home on Sept. 26. Pat Narduzzi has yet to lose to the Blue Devils during his tenure at Pitt. The Panthers then head to Miami to face the Hurricanes on Oct. 3. Pitt is 2-10 against the Hurricanes since 2000 with one of those wins coming over a No. 2 Miami team in Kenny Pickett’s first start in the 2017 season finale.
The Panthers will have a week off before facing arguably their toughest foe when Notre Dame comes to Pittsburgh on Oct. 17. The Fighting Irish will return a large portion of the 11-2 team that finished 2019 ranked No. 12. Pitt last beat Notre Dame in 2013, before dropping close games to the Fighting Irish in 2015 and 2018.
Georgia Tech comes to Heinz Field the following week. Pitt is 4-1 against the Yellow Jackets under Narduzzi. The Panthers then have a Halloween showdown with Florida State in Tallahassee. It’ll be the first game between the two programs since the opening game of 2013, when quarterback Jameis Winston led the Seminoles to a 41-13 win at Heinz Field en route to a national championship. It’ll be the first time the Panthers will play in Tallahassee since 1982, when Dan Marino guided Pitt to a 37-17 win.
The Panthers will have a short week before hosting Virginia Tech in prime time on Friday, Nov. 6. Pitt was shutout 28-0 in Blacksburg last year, but walloped the Hokies at home in 2018 – a 52-22 win that featured Pitt posting a school record 654 total yards. Pitt then heads south for two games, traveling first to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina on Nov. 14 then to Charlottesville to face Virginia a week later. The Panthers return home for the season finale against Syracuse on Nov. 28.
Pitt’s non-conference schedule is considerably easier than it’s been in recent years. Notre Dame is the only non-conference opponent that finished the 2019 season ranked. Pitt faced Penn State in each of the previous four seasons, as well as Central Florida in the past two. In 2016 and 2017, the Panthers faced an Oklahoma State team led by current Steelers Mason Rudolph and James Washington. With the exception of the 2019 Central Florida team, all of those teams were ranked at the end of the year.
Pitt’s non-conference schedule may have gotten easier, but the Panthers lost to Virginia, Miami, and Virginia Tech in 2019 and narrowly defeated North Carolina in overtime, meaning that the road to taking a step beyond eight wins for the first time since 2009 will be filled with challenges.
