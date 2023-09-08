PITTSBURGH – Scott Satterfield moved 100 miles north in the offseason after leaving the head coaching job at Louisville and accepting the same position at Cincinnati, just as the Bearcats moved into the Big 12.
Satterfield – a former offensive coordinator – wasted no time in assembling his team comprised of many transfer players, including eight starters on offense. He brought a trio of offensive players with him from Louisville in wide receivers Dee Wiggins and Braden Smith along with guard Luke Kandra.
The team’s most impactful player after one game was another transfer, quarterback Emory Jones, who previously attended Florida and Arizona State. In Cincinnati’s Week 1 victory over Eastern Kentucky, Jones accounted for seven touchdowns – five passing and two rushing – in the Bearcats’ 66-13 rout. The offense put up 667 yards, good enough to be the fifth-ranked offense in the nation heading into this week.
Satterfield, who went 1-1 as Louisville coach against Pitt, is known for utilizing the skills of athletic quarterbacks such as longtime Louisville signal-caller Malik Cunningham. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says he doesn’t expect as many designed runs with Jones as he did when the Panthers faced Cunningham, but he still won’t be surprised if they happen.
“We’ve not really seen him keep it (and run) and I think everybody’s got a plan of making sure the quarterback doesn’t take too many hits,” Narduzzi said. “Nobody wants to get their quarterback knocked out early in the season, but I wouldn’t be shocked if (Jones) carries it.”
Much focus has been on the Bearcats’ offense, but their 3-4 defense won’t make it easy for the Panthers to establish the run.
Running backs coach Andre Powell knows Cincinnati’s front seven will be challenging for Pitt.
“They got a 320-pound nose guard and big outside linebackers,” Powell said.
“They’re big and they’re physical and they’re fast. Other than that, it’s no problem,” Powell added with a laugh.
While the Bearcats’ offense is loaded with transfers, their defensive line starts three Cincinnati natives in Jowon Briggs, Dontay “The Godfather” Corleone and Eric Phillips.
Corleone takes over as starting nose tackle this year after serving as a backup to Briggs in 2022. Corleone had a breakout year as a redshirt freshman in 2022, earning a 93.8 grade from Pro Football Focus to lead all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) defenders. His 94.7 run defense grade was the highest by a defender since Micah Parsons posted a 94.8 at Penn State in 2019.
While Corleone didn’t exactly make the Bearcats an offer they couldn’t refuse, his performance in 2022 was impossible to ignore, leading to Briggs shifting to defensive end after earning all-American Athletic Conference first-team honors in 2022. Bookending Briggs on the other side of the line is redshirt senior Phillips, who, like Corleone, graduated from Colerain High School just outside of Cincinnati.
Pitt’s offensive line will have a tall task to keep quarterback Phil Jurkovec upright and the running game churning, with center Jake Kradel especially facing a big challenge in Corleone.
“Kradel will have his hands full,” Narduzzi said, “but I’ve got faith in Jake and our offensive line to do their job.”
Notes:
• Saturday’s game marks the renewal of the "River City Rivalry” for the first time in 11 years. Pitt and Cincinnati met annually from 2005-12 when they were both members of the Big East.
• Pitt has many Ohio connections. Narduzzi, defensive coordinator Randy Bates and linebacker coach Ryan Manalac are all Ohio natives. Manalac is also a 2008 graduate of Cincinnati, where he played linebacker under Narduzzi, who was the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator from 2004-06.
• The Panthers also have 15 players who hail from Ohio, including defensive back Tamarion Crumpley, a Cincinnati native.
• This is Cincinnati’s first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Bearcats spent the previous 10 seasons in the American Athletic Conference.
• Cincinnati made the College Football Playoff under coach Luke Fickell in 2021. Alabama defeated the Bearcats 27-6 in the semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.