The last time Pitt traveled to Death Valley to face Clemson, the Panthers pulled off one of the most shocking upsets in recent memory, when they defeated the No. 2 Tigers 43-42 on a last second Chris Blewitt field goal on Nov. 12, 2016. Since then, the Tigers have won two national championships, appeared in three title games and haven’t lost a home game.
The Panthers will again travel south this weekend to face No. 4 Clemson, where they’ll be 23-point underdogs. It will be the first game the Tigers will play in three weeks since they suffered their only loss of the season to Notre Dame in double overtime on Nov. 7 in South Bend. Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence – widely regarded as the future No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – missed the game after contracting COVID-19. Lawrence had also missed the previous week’s game, a 34-28 win over Boston College.
Pitt’s defense will have to find a way to contain both Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne, another likely first-round draft pick. Etienne is second in the ACC in all-purpose yardage this season.
“We know Trevor Lawrence and Etienne on offense are explosive,” Pat Narduzzi said at his weekly press conference.
The task of scheming against two of the ACC’s best offensive weapons falls to defensive coordinator Randy Bates, who said matchups are going to be extremely important when it comes to defending Etienne. The senior running back has been as much of a threat catching passes out of the backfield as he’s been running the football. Etienne has 491 receiving yards and 634 yards on the ground in eight games this season for Clemson, which is ranked No. 3 by the College Football Playoff committee.
“They get you matched up with (Etienne) in different situations. I saw him (matched up) against a corner, and he just ran right by him; he’s fast,” Bates said. “I’m shocked he’s still there, cause he’s gotta be one of the top guys in the country … he makes great choices where he runs with the ball. Matchups are probably the No. 1 thing.”
Etienne will be going against Pitt’s No. 5 ranked rushing defense in the country. Defensive end Patrick Jones knows the task of stopping a runner like Etienne will be tall. But Jones is confident the Panthers will remain stout against the run.
“He’s definitely a great player. He’s a special player,” Jones said. “You watch (him) on film, he’s got a burst like you don’t see out of anybody. But we’re gonna keep doing what we do, we’re gonna keep stopping the run.”
Jones also says getting to the quarterback will be a key defensively for the Panthers, who lead the nation in sacks. Jones leads the team with eight sacks this year.
“That’s always the key every week, to get pressure on the quarterback,” Jones said. “With (Lawrence) especially, him being such a great player, that’s definitely something that we’re going to have to do.”
Narduzzi thinks Lawrence is one of the top quarterbacks he’s ever faced at the college level, though he wouldn’t definitely say Lawrence was the best he’s seen. The coach pointed to a guy who works in the same building on the South Side when discussing the best signal caller he’s ever faced.
“I mean, Ben Roethlisberger was pretty good when we faced him at Miami of Ohio back in 2002,” Narduzzi said, referencing his time as linebackers coach at Northern Illinois from 2000-02 when he had to face Roethlisberger’s RedHawks.
“Trevor is certainly one of the top two quarterbacks in the country if not the No. 1 guy – I would say he's No. 1,” Narduzzi said. “I would say he's your Heisman Trophy guy.”
Lawrence has thrown 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions in the six games he’s played this season. The Panthers have faced Lawrence once before, in the 2018 ACC championship game when he was a true freshman. Lawrence only completed 12 of 24 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns as Clemson’s running game gashed Pitt’s defense and a Panthers’ turnover deep in Pitt territory led to an easy touchdown. Clemson won 42-10 on its way to a second national title in three years.
“What happened in that championship game is something I’ll never forget,” Jones said. “We’re definitely going to come in this game with a chip on our shoulder.”
