PITTSBURGH – After a close win over Louisville, Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers are 3-0 for the first time in his tenure as head coach.
Much of that has to do with the Pitt defense. The Panthers are second in the country in total yards allowed, with opposing offenses averaging just 177 yards per game. Pitt’s defense has allowed just three second half points so far this season.
Narduzzi had faith that even a talented Louisville offense with speedy playmakers would struggle against Pitt’s defense.
“Obviously, our guys were faster than their guys last week, which is what I thought going into the game,” Narduzzi said. "I truly didn't think they could move the ball on us."
For the second consecutive week, Pitt notched seven sacks, with defensive end Patrick Jones II posting a career-high three sacks against the Cardinals. Much of the defensive line’s success has come from the ability of every lineman in the rotation to get to the quarterback. Backup linemen Deslin Alexandre, Calijah Kancey, John Morgan, and Dayon Hayes have all recorded sacks this season.
Narudzzi says the defensive line play has helped his team tremendously.
“I think it gives everybody a lot of confidence,” Narduzzi said. “I'm sure it gives that secondary a lot of confidence. It gives everybody confidence. I think it gives the offense confidence that (opponents) have got to block those guys up front.”
Pitt’s defense won’t know which North Carolina State quarterback they’ll be facing Saturday until the end of the week, as coach Dave Doeren has yet to decide on whether sophomore Devin Leary or junior Bailey Hockman will get the start against the Panthers.
Leary lost his starting job when he missed too much practice time while quarantined when a COVID-19 cluster forced the Wolfpack to postpone their Sept. 12 matchup with Virginia Tech. Hockman led the Wolfpack to a 45-42 win over Wake Forest in their first game but was pulled in favor of Leary after throwing two interceptions against the Hokies on Saturday.
Avoiding COVID-19
While Pitt has yet to have any games postponed due to COVID-19, the Louisville game was the first time this season Pitt that didn’t have any players miss due to COVID-19 protocols, after having seven players miss the first game and three miss the following game.
“You know, our figures have been low from the beginning,” Narduzzi said. "Without getting into numbers, they've been really low."
The coach added that he’s been consistently reminding the players to be careful and warned them against going to bars.
“Just constantly staying on them and reminding them that we're not out of the woods yet,” Narduzzi said. “We could go from zero to having 17 of them in quarantine this week. That's what it is.
"I think that's kind of what everybody needs to realize – just because we're good right now doesn't mean you're going to be good in the future.”
The Panthers were able to get in all their practices during training camp, despite having to cancel one workout due to players reporting symptoms associated with COVID-19. All testing came back negative that day, and the team made up the practice.
Narduzzi thinks all the practice time and keeping COVID-19 numbers low has helped his players stay in good physical condition.
“We've been fortunate that we've stayed away from that, and I just hope it continues, Narduzzi said. “Again, it's the kids. They've got to do it. They've got to want it.
“I talk every week about how they have to earn the right to play another game, and we've got to earn the right this week to play (game) No. 4.”
