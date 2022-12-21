Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning changing to rain late. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 22F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.