Pitt football announced 12 players in the 2022 recruiting class as the National Letter of Intent Day early signing period began on Wednesday.
Recruits could begin sending in their signed commitments at 7 a.m. local time. Local product Sean FitzSimmons, a three-star defensive lineman from Central Valley High School in Monaca, was the first to send in his signed letter of intent just after 7 a.m. this morning. FitzSimmons was the recipient of this year’s Bill Fralic Memorial Award, which is awarded to the top senior lineman in the WPIAL.
“It seems like in the last couple years, western Pennsylvania has been a hotbed for defensive linemen,” coach Pat Narduzzi said. Pitt has signed four defensive linemen from the WPIAL in its two previous recruiting classes.
Pitt also added defensive end Samuel Okunlola, who announced his commitment live on CBS Sports on Wednesday afternoon. Okunlola is rated a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. The Massachusetts native held offers from more than 50 schools, including Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Clemson, Penn State and West Virginia. When announcing he would be spending the next three to four years in Pittsburgh, Okunlola said it was the Panthers’ prowess in sacking the quarterback in recent years that led him to choose Pitt. Okunlola is the fifth four-star defensive lineman in Pitt’s three most recent recruiting classes.
“It was a battle to the end with him and our staff did an outstanding job, led by (tight end coach) Tim Salem and (defensive line coach) Charlie Partridge on that one,” Narduzzi said.
“Just a super, super smart kid. I want to explain how smart he is,” Narduzzi added about Okunlola, who also had offers from six Ivy League schools.
Joining FitzSimmons and Okunlola on the defensive line is three-star defensive end Jimmy Scott from Cheektowaga, New York. Scott played both defensive end and running back in high school.
“A very athletic, tough guy who fits into the mold of what we want out of our defensive linemen,” Narduzzi said of the 6-foot-2, 250-lb Scott.
Marquan Pope out of Denton, Texas played safety at high school but is likely to play star linebacker at Pitt. Narduzzi referred to Pope as a “field general” who makes all the calls on the defensve side of the ball. Narduzzi likes what Pope has planned for his future beyond college football.
“He wants to be a coach in the future,” Narduzzi said. “To have a linebacker be a guy that commits and also wants to be a coach, I think that’s a guy that were going to love to coach on defense because the more coaches we have on the field playing for us, the better.”
Three-star Kyle Louis from East Orange, New Jersey will join Pope in the linebacking corps. Previously committed to Temple before decommitting in October, Louis came to a summer camp at Pitt and impressed the coaching staff.
“We loved everything about him in the summer,” Narduzzi said.
Ryland Gandy from Buford, Georgia is the only defensive back in the 2022 class.
“A long, athletic corner like we like,” Narduzzi said three-star Gandy. “He’s going to be able to fit in with exactly what we like to do here.”
Pitt’s offensive recruiting class is led by offensive lineman Ryan Baer the Panthers’ top-ranked recruit of the 2022 class. A four-star out of Eastlake, Ohio, Baer is 6-foot-6 and 335 lbs and had offers from Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
“We beat a lot of people on this young man and we’re excited that he is with us,” Narduzzi said.
Isaiah Montgomery from Virginia Beach will join Baer on the offensive line. “Probably as an offensive tackle,” Narduzzi said of the three-star Montgomery.
Running back Jordaan Bailey from Tampa committed at 7:20 a.m. in somewhat of a surprise move. Bailey had decommitted from Pitt last Monday and made an official visit to Mississippi State on Friday.
“Kind of decommitted a little bit a couple weeks ago, but we got him back, which does not happen very often when a kid breaks away. His high school coach was a big help,” Narduzzi said. “Great personality, great kid, and spent a lot of time in his high school last week trying to get him back in the Pitt mindset, so we appreciate him signing with us today.’’
Narduzzi called Bailey “explosive” and said the coaching staff was wowed by more than Bailey’s running ability.
“We saw him at the University of Florida’s camp and just loved him there. He actually worked out at wideout that day so for a running back to have ball skills like a wideout and run routes like a wideout – he was impressive there,” Narduzzi said.
Pitt’s wide receiving corps will gain another Addison – 6-foot-2, 175-lb Addison Copeland III will join the Panthers. Narduzzi said Copeland was close to being committed to “a school out east” – presumably Penn State, who offered Copeland. The Buffalo native also chose Pitt over Notre Dame.
“He came to summer camp and did an outstanding job, it was like, wow. From every drill he did out there – this kid is gonna be a special wideout for us,” Narduzzi said.
Austin native Che Nwabuko will also join the wide receiver corps.
“His speed is what stands out on film,” Narduzzi said of Nwabuko.
The Panthers will have another Australian punter with Sam Vander Haar taking over for fellow Australian native Kirk Christodoulou, who has been Pitt’s punter for the last four years. Vander Haar is 24 years old and getting married in the summer to a Duquesne graduate.
“We lost one Australian punter, we got another one,” Narduzzi said.
Six of Pitt’s 12 commits will enroll at the university next month and will be eligible to participate in spring drills, something that has proved fruitful for incoming freshmen such as Jordan Addison and Gavin Bartholomew, among others. Baer, Copeland, FitzSimmons, Gandy, Okunlola and Vander Haar will all enroll early, giving them an inside track to contribute on the field next fall.
The small recruiting class is a sign that Pitt is likely to bring back at least some of the seniors who have remaining eligibility. The Panthers are being hit with a serious roster crunch. The NCAA ruled that the 2020 season would not count against a player’s eligibility due to the pandemic and the “super seniors” who returned in 2021 would not count towards teams’ scholarship limits. Super seniors being exempt from scholarship totals was only in effect for 2021, disappointing Narduzzi and other coaches, who will once again have 85 scholarships to work with. Pitt began last season with 98 players on scholarship, including 13 super seniors.
“(The NCAA) is saying you have to be back at 85, so that’s one of the reasons (for the small class),” Narduzzi said. “I’m always gonna make sure that any of those seniors that want to have that extra year, they’ve got it.”
Pitt currently has 80 players with eligibility remaining, though redshirt junior defensive tackle Noah Palmer walked on Senior Day, an indication he may not return. Narduzzi also said Christodoulou is “ready to move on” and try his luck in the NFL.
Narduzzi said he’s had a lot of conversations with the ten other seniors who would qualify as super seniors in 2022 about whether they’ll stay at Pitt for another year or move on.
“Some guys have made that decision already, but I don’t want to share that until they’re ready to make that announcement and make it official,” Narduzzi said.
The coach said he still expects to add more players to this class, perhaps during the regular signing period which goes from Feb. 2 to Apr. 1.
One player to keep an eye on as Pitt tries to replace quarterback Kenny Pickett is Florida State transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy, who made an official visit to Pitt over this past weekend.
For the second time in three years, Pitt has a freshman class without a quarterback, though the Panthers currently have four quarterbacks on the roster behind Pickett – junior Nick Patti, sophomores Davis Beville and Joey Yellen, and freshman Nate Yarnell, who Narduzzi praised on Wednesday.
“It all depends on what you feel like you have in that room. Really feel good with Nate Yarnell,” Narduzzi said, adding that having too many talented quarterbacks makes it likely one or more will jump ship and enter the transfer portal. “You better have a guy that you think can beat out Nate Yarnell as a young guy. I think he’s really, really talented.”
