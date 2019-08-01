The summer sun may still be beating down in western Pennsylvania, but it’s beginning to feel like fall at Pitt’s South Side facility as the Panthers begin training camp on Friday.
The 2019 team will look very different than last year’s edition, and not just because Pitt will be wearing bright blue and yellow uniforms full-time; 13 starters graduated in the offseason and a new offensive coordinator was hired.
The biggest changes will be on offense, which will look radically different from last season, both in personnel and scheme. Gone are star running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall, fullback George Aston, and four-fifths of the offensive line.
Gone, too, is former offensive coordinator Shawn Watson. Following a season which saw the passing game fail to develop as much as he had hoped, coach Pat Narduzzi brought in former Massachusetts head coach and noted quarterback whisperer Mark Whipple to lead the offense.
Whether Kenny Pickett can improve under Whipple is one of the biggest questions facing Pitt this season. Pickett threw touchdown passes in just half of Pitt’s 14 games last year and was sacked a total of 33 times. In the Panthers’ three-game skid at the end of last season, Pickett completed just 29 of 67 passes for 274 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception and was sacked 10 times.
While questions still surround Pickett, there’s no doubt that he’ll be the starter when Pitt opens the season against Virginia on Aug. 31.
As far as the backfield and offensive line go, there are far more questions. The next three weeks of training camp will likely determine who steps onto the field with Pickett against Virginia.
Junior A.J. Davis is currently listed at the top of the preseason depth chart at tailback, and has the most experience of the running backs on the roster. In his first two seasons at Pitt, he played in a total of 18 games.
Todd Sibley Jr. played in seven games last season, primarily on special teams. V’Lique Carter, the true freshman who exploded for 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Duke, will also see reps at running back. Redshirt freshman Mychale Salahuddin had 37 yards on four carries in three games last season.
Who will be blocking for Pickett and the backfield remains to be seen. Center Jimmy Morrissey is the only returning starter on the offensive line and is a lock to start this season. Two others have limited starting experience; left guard Bryce Hargrove started three games last year, and right tackle Gabe Houy started one. Left tackle Carter Warren and right guard Chase Brown both have yet to start a game at Pitt.
While all the above players are listed first on the depth chart, the guard and tackle positions will most likely be decided during training camp. Blake Zubovic and converted tight end Carson Van Lynn will compete for spots at tackle, while Brandon Ford and converted nose tackle Rashad Wheeler will vie for the guard positions.
There are far fewer questions on defense, with six returning starters and many others who saw plenty of playing time last year. The defense is composed entirely of players recruited by Narduzzi, a former defensive coordinator. Defensive end Rashad Weaver, the best player in the front seven a year ago, returns. Weaver led the team in tackles for loss (14), sacks (6.5), quarterback hits (10), and fumble recoveries (3).
Most of the starting secondary returns as well. Cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Jason Pinnock are back, as is free safety Damar Hamlin. Jackson led the team with 14 pass breakups and four forced fumbles last season. Pinnock and Hamlin led the team with two interceptions each. Joining the secondary will be high school standout Paris Ford, who will get the nod at starting strong safety. Time will tell if this will be Narduzzi’s best defense yet at Pitt.
Coming off their first ACC Coastal Division title last year, the Panthers are currently projected to finish fourth in the division behind Virginia, Miami, and Virginia Tech.
