PITTSBURGH – As No. 21 Pitt prepares to host a ranked team for the first time in 11 years – with No. 24 Louisville visiting on Saturday – the Panthers are looking to play a cleaner game against the Cardinals than they did against Syracuse a week ago.
Kickoff at Heinz Field is set for noon.
The Panthers (2-0, 1-0) were plagued by mistakes last week against the Orange. They committed seven penalties for 70 yards, turned the ball over twice, missed two field goals and had a botched field goal attempt.
Pat Narduzzi is seeking to clean up those blunders.
“We're not going to get perfection. Kids are going to make mistakes,” Narduzzi said. “They will not be perfect. We'll fix some mistakes; they'll make other mistakes we've got to correct. That's just the nature of the game.”
One area of concern for Pitt is kicker Alex Kessman. The senior has yet to make a field goal, going 0-for-3 in the first two weeks of this season. Against Syracuse, Kessman missed field goals of 37 and 45 yards, both wide left.
Despite the issues in the kicking game, Narduzzi still thinks Kessman will figure things out, though the coach declined to elaborate on the specific mechanics the kicker might to need to alter.
“We won't get into the adjustments,” Narduzzi said. "I've got a ton of faith in Alex. He's a mature kid, smart, he gets it. He is the last guy that wants to let anybody down.
“Like I told him, 'I'm not sweating it because I got faith in you.' I know he'll get it fixed.”
Cardinals have speed
The Panthers will need to clean up some of their mistakes in a hurry when facing a Louisville (1-1, 1-1) offense with plenty of talent. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham and wide receiver Tutu Atwell lead the ACC in passing yards (650) and receiving yards (192), respectively. Running back Javian Hawkins is second in the conference in rushing yards (235).
Narduzzi has nothing but praise for all three players.
“(Atwell) may be one of the fastest receivers we've ever faced,” Narduzzi said. “He's excellent. They'll try to get him matched up on Paris (Ford) and obviously Damar (Hamlin), the slot receiver spot. He's dangerous.”
Of Cunningham, Narduzzi said: “Obviously, Malik, he's a great player. Got a great arm. Throws all the intermediate balls really well. Can throw the deep ball. He can run. Makes good decisions for the most part."
A slow start against Miami doomed Louisville a week ago, with the Cardinals scoring just six points in the first half of a 47-34 loss. Once Louisville got going offensively, the defense struggled to contain the Hurricanes.
The Louisville offense was spurred by Hawkins, who rushed for 109 yards in the second half to finish the game with 164 yards on the ground.
“Javian is explosive, put it that way,” Narduzzi said. “When he gets the ball, (he) looks like he's shot out of a cannon. Besides the O-line running their tracks and zone, you notice Hawkins is running downhill. He's flying.”
Pitt defense stout
Hawkins will be facing the best run defense in the country. Pitt has allowed an average of 26 yards per game over its first two contests.
Pitt’s defense also leads the ACC in every major category and is ranked in the top 10 nationally in passing yards allowed (fourth), total defense (third) and scoring defense (sixth).
Despite the impressive numbers put up by his team, Narduzzi doesn’t put much stock in the statistics this season and has bigger concerns than where the Panthers rank in the analytics.
“All that stuff, you can't compare it to normal years,” Narduzzi said. “You can go say, 'We're No. 1 in rush defense, No. 1 in passing offense.' Right now, what does it matter? How many teams aren't even playing? Looks like there were six games canceled last week because of COVID.
“I'm focused on our football team, trying to get better every week, making sure our kids stay healthy and safe.”
