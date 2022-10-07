PITTSBURGH – “It just wasn’t good enough,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after his ranked Panthers team lost at home to Georgia Tech, 26-21, a week ago.
Now the Panthers – who not only fell out of The Associated Press Top 25, but didn’t receive a single vote this week after their second loss of the year – have a chance to regroup against a Virginia Tech team that has averaged under 16 points per game against Power Five opponents this year.
Narduzzi said the team has seemed hungrier this week, but says his players need to do more than show up and expect a win.
“I thought they were hungry last week, but I can’t be a mind reader," Narduzzi said on Thursday. "They've had great energy this week, period. They're ready to go, but you gotta go out and take it, too.
“Like I told them at practice today, 'No one's gonna give you a game.' They're all – we went through some battles last year, too, didn’t we? We had Kenny Pickett and we didn't win every game 52-7. I mean, nobody's gonna give you a game. These are all hard games.”
Similar to Pitt, the Hokies are reeling from a loss after they fell to North Carolina 41-10 last week. Virginia Tech failed to get anything going offensively against the ACC’s worst defense. The Tar Heels are allowing 33.6 points per game and an average of 450 yards, but the Hokies managed just a field goal and a 2-yard Grant Wells rushing touchdown before being shut out in the second half.
Pitt’s offense didn’t fare much better last week against the second-worst defense in the ACC. The Panthers did not gain a first down until early in the second quarter, something that Narduzzi was frustrated by since starting fast was his No. 1 key to victory.
“Every week, I got four or five keys to victory," Narduzzi said. "(Last week) The No. 1 was start fast.”
That didn’t happen as safety Erick Hallett dropped an interception on Georgia Tech’s first play from scrimmage and quarterback Kedon Slovis took a shot from defensive tackle D’Quan Douse on Pitt’s first play from scrimmage after Douse got by left guard Marcus Minor. Slovis had wide receiver Jared Wayne open on the play, but threw it away as he was getting hit.
The Panthers' downfield passing struggled again for most of the game against the Yellow Jackets. Slovis completed just one pass for more than 10 yards in the first half on a 26-yard play to Gavin Bartholomew that the tight end took in for a touchdown.
Slovis began slinging the ball around more late in the game against Georgia Tech’s prevent defense as Pitt scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game, but still lost when the defense allowed a 73-yard drive in 30 seconds after running back Hasan Hall rushed for a gain of 63 on the first play of the drive before being tackled by Hallett.
Narduzzi has stressed the importance of his players staying focused on their jobs and being detailed and used Hall’s run as an example.
“It should have never got to the safety," Narduzzi said. "I’m not throwing anybody under the bus, but one of the linebackers, all he has to do is read his key like he does all the time. It’s like why in that one play did you go the wrong way. If one guy doesn’t go the right way, you got problems."
Former Penn State defensive coordinator and Altoona native Brent Pry is in his first season as head coach at Virginia Tech and it’s shown up on the defensive side of the ball as the Hokies are allowing just 310 yards per game, third best in the ACC.
“You'll see some of that flavor defensively,” said Narduzzi, having coached against Pry’s defenses in four games against Penn State from 2016-19.
While the Hokies haven’t allowed a ton of yardage this year, they have failed to create splash plays and rank last in the ACC in interceptions, with just one so far this season.
It would behoove Pitt’s offense to get off to a fast start against the Hokies and force their offense to play catch up against a Pitt defense that got back their starting edge rushers, Deslin Alexandre and Habakkuk Baldonado, a week ago.
Narduzzi just wants his team to come ready to play for Pitt’s homecoming game.
“For anybody to think that you're gonna walk in and beat a Georgia Tech or Virginia Tech just because you showed up in Acrisure Stadium – you're crazy,” Narduzzi said. “That ain’t gonna happen.”
Notes:
• Pitt tailback Israel Abanikanda could be available for the Virginia Tech game after missing the second half against Georgia Tech. He was seen on the sideline with a sling on his right arm. Narduzzi said on Thursday, “I like where Izzy is right now.”
• Abanikanda is ranked No. 16 in the country and second in the ACC with 510 rushing yards. The junior ranks seventh in the country and first in the conference with 154.6 all-purpose yards per game.
• The Panthers have won the past two matchups against the Hokies and outscored Virginia Tech by a combined 75-21 in those two games.
