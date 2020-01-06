Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some rain may mix in. High 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.