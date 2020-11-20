PITTSBURGH – A week after being forced to postpone the Georgia Tech game due to COVID-19 protocols, Pitt is set to take the field for its final home game of the season against Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers were able to get three days of practice in this week, which constitutes a full late.
Coach Pat Narduzzi declined to elaborate on which players could possibly miss the Virginia Tech game due to coronavirus protocols. The coach said he was worried about the team being distracted and tried to keep the team focused on football at practice this week.
“I think every coach in the country worries about that,” Narduzzi said. “I think we were pretty detailed with what we had (Thursday) and obviously the two previous days. You worry about it. You start practice off like, 'Hey, we’re right here, it’s two hours, this all we’re thinking about right now.' ”
The unplanned week off was of some value in terms of allowing players dealing with injuries to get rest, including quarterback Kenny Pickett who missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to the field against Florida State on Nov. 7.
“Yeah, he’s healthier. Is he 100 percent yet? Probably not,” Narduzzi said of Pickett. “He’s significantly better than he was against Florida State. The extra week obviously helps everybody get healthy, but it certainly was beneficial for Kenny Pickett.”
The last two meetings between Pitt and Virginia Tech have been lopsided wins for the home teams. Pitt won 52-22 at Heinz Field in 2018 while being shut out 28-0 by the Hokies in Blacksburg last season.
Dual-threat QB
Pitt’s defense will again be tasked with containing a dual-threat quarterback in the Hokies’ Hendon Hooker.
“Anytime you've got a quarterback who can rush the football, it's the 11th man and that's always a dangerous thing for any defense, period,” Narduzzi said.
Hooker is Virginia Tech’s second-leading rusher, with 574 yards and nine touchdowns. Narduzzi doesn’t discount Hooker’s efficiency as a passer either. The junior quarterback has thrown for 1,072 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
“I think he’s a complete quarterback, I really do. I think he can throw it very well,” Narduzzi said.
The defense will also have to contend with running back Khalil Herbert, the third-leading rusher in the ACC. Herbert has rushed for 852 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season.
Narduzzi said the success of the Hokies’ running game is due to strong play up front. He said Tech's offensive line is second only to Notre Dame’s among teams Pitt has faced this year.
“They've got a lot of experience,” Narduzzi said. “They're physical and they're strong, and they know what they're doing.”
Saluting seniors
Saturday’s game at Heinz Field could be the final game for a number of seniors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for all athletes.
Narduzzi provided a list of ten of Pitt’s 21 seniors who are expected to leave after this season.
“These are the guys we expect to move on with their life, whether it’s real life or the NFL,” Narduzzi said.
All four of Pitt’s captains are expected to leave – safety Damar Hamlin, defensive end Patrick Jones, center Jimmy Morrissey and quarterback Pickett. Also expected to move on are linebacker Phil Campbell, left guard Bryce Hargrove, kicker Alex Kessman, cornerback Jason Pinnock, wide receiver D.J. Turner, and defensive end Rashad Weaver.
“It doesn’t mean they can’t change their mind from Saturday to that day they declare for the draft,” Narduzzi was quick to add, also saying those who have said they’re staying could still choose to move on as well.
“It’s a fluid situation, as you can imagine,” Narduzzi said.
“I’m excited for these guys if they do move on. And I’m really excited to have those guys who are staying with us.”
