Just over a year ago, Pitt football facilities were shuttered following the Atlantic Coast Conference’s decision to suspend all athletic activities on March 12 as the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning in the United States. The Panthers had gotten just three spring practices under their belts before the remainder of spring ball was canceled and the 2020 college football season hung in the balance.
A year later, spring football is once again underway at Pitt as the team began practices on Sunday.
“Everybody gets excited for spring ball, but I think this year in particular, just not having it a year ago,” coach Pat Narduzzi said on Friday.
According to Narduzzi, the disruption of last year’s spring practices had a bigger impact than most people realize.
“I think the development is key. We missed a ton of football. I don’t know if our kids even realize it, but I know our coaches realize (it),” Narduzzi said. “Whether it’s developing a backup quarterback or developing an offensive line or a young defensive line, the development time is essential and if you don’t have it, you’re losing a lot.”
Quarterback Kenny Pickett, who shocked many in December when he announced he would forgo the NFL draft opting to return to Pitt for the 2021season, is happy to be participating in spring drills this year, but is still concerned about the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s a relief, but in the back of your mind, you’re always thinking like if we have some cases break out, this whole thing could be shut down for a little bit,” Pickett said.
It’s a sentiment his coach shares.
“We’re not out of the woods yet. It’s something I’ve emphasized with our kids with COVID and this pandemic that seems to keep running on and on,” Narduzzi said.
The team is still being tested for COVID-19 every Wednesday during spring ball, after being tested three times a week last season.
After spring practices were halted last March, Narduzzi had a grease board sent to each player to use during Zoom meetings with coaches. Several players and coaches said last season they thought the Zoom meetings were effective in increasing the players’ knowledge base, but for some nothing beats in-person, hands-on training.
“It’s been a huge difference just being here compared to Zoom,” offensive tackle Carter Warren said after Tuesday’s practice. “We got Borbs (offensive line coach Dave Borbely), it’s easier to talk to him with it. He can actually draw it up and we learn from there.”
Warren also believes in-person practices will help the younger members of the Panthers.
“It’s been pretty cool, you know, seeing the young guys pick everything up so far. I think it’ll go a long way for them,” Warren said.
Defensive end Deslin Alexandre says the team is grateful to be holding spring practice this year, considering where things stood a year ago.
“As a group, we definitely don’t take it for granted, knowing where we were around this time last year,” Alexandre said. “Being able to be together, being able to play a season and train on these spring workouts and then go into spring ball, we’re very excited about that.”
Narduzzi said he feels better than he did a year ago, when there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season.
“It’s a lot easier as a coach to know, hey, we’re gonna play,” Narduzzi said. “I feel much better that there’s going to be a season, we know how to do it, we hope it’s not as bad as what it was."
For some returning players who could have entered the NFL draft but chose to come back to Pitt, the 2021 season is a chance to clean up what they see as unfinished business. The Panthers finished the 2020 season with a 6-5 record following a mid-season slump that featured back-to-back one-point losses to North Carolina State and Boston College and an injury that caused Pickett to miss time when Pitt was facing two ranked opponents in Miami and Notre Dame.
The notion of unfinished business is one senior cornerback Damarri Mathis, who missed all of the 2020 season with a non-football shoulder injury that required surgery, has carried with him.
“It is very motivating,” Mathis said. “I feel like I got more left in the tank. I feel like as a team we got more left, more that we can show. We got a lot of talent, we got a lot of good coaches and we just gotta put all those pieces together.”
Likewise, Pickett feels that he has more to prove on the field. After consulting with coaches and their NFL contacts, the senior quarterback was not happy with his current draft prospects, which led him to return to Pitt for one last ride.
“At the end of the day, it was just such a broad spectrum of where I could potentially wind up getting drafted. I think a lot more highly of myself than where I was projected so as a competitor, it just fuels the fire more for this season,” Pickett said. “I’ve been working really hard with these guys. Everyone’s been putting a lot of work in. I’m excited to get out there for spring.”
