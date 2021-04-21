PITTSBURGH – Rashad Weaver’s path to the NFL was not an easy one. He journeyed from Florida to Ann Arbor to Pittsburgh and overcome a major injury along the way.
Now the defensive end seems certain to have his name called at the NFL Draft, which will be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.
The Fort Lauderdale native thought he’d be playing college football at Michigan, but when his scholarship was revoked and coach Jim Harbaugh offered him preferred walk-on status in the summer of 2016, Weaver decommitted, posting on Twitter that he didn’t feel he was a “plan B player.” He ended the statement saying he was certain he would find a new school that he loved and where coaches showed they wanted him.
Weaver found just that at Pitt.
After a redshirt year with the Panthers in 2016, Weaver played in all 12 games and started five at defensive end the following season. In 2018, Weaver started all 14 games and led the team in sacks, tackles for loss, and fumble recoveries. There was speculation at the time that he might declare for the NFL Draft, but Weaver ultimately chose to return to Pitt in 2019.
Unfortunately, his 2019 season was over before it began. He tore his ACL during training camp on Aug. 8.
“Rashad Weaver embodies what Pitt football is all about,” coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement the following day. “He is an outstanding player, student and leader. Everyone in this program shares his disappointment, but we know he will overcome this adversity and return better than ever.”
That’s exactly what Weaver did in 2020, as he posted career highs in sacks, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles despite playing in only nine of the Panthers’ 11 games on his way to being named a consensus All-American.
“I guess I just learned patience,” Weaver said on Pitt's Pro Day. “I knocked out rehab and came back how I wanted to, but I just had to learn patience because I was ready in 2019 to put up that same type of season or better season (than 2020), being All-American – the work was already put in that offseason.”
Despite going 628 days between games, Weaver didn’t look like he had missed a step when he took the field against Syracuse last fall after inconclusive COVID-19 test results kept him out of the season opener against Austin Peay. Against the Orange, Weaver earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors with 7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.
'Play off the edge'
Weaver and his fellow edge rusher Patrick Jones II were praised by Narduzzi on Pro Day for their dedication to football when Narduzzi told the story of the two calling up defensive line coach Charlie Partridge to ask him to send them video of the offensive tackles they’d be playing against in the Senior Bowl. Partridge said last fall that Jones and Weaver each show a “relentless pursuit to get better.”
Weaver’s hard work and training came to fruition on Pro Day, when he turned heads with a three-cone shuttle time of 6.98 seconds, which would’ve been the second-fastest among defensive linemen at the 2020 NFL Combine. The drill highlighted his quickness and agility.
Weaver said he’s always been good at the particular drill, which is important for the position he plays.
“For edge players, something teams really like is to show your bend and your lean,” Weaver said. “I was excited to get out there and show that off.”
Weaver has spoken to some NFL teams about playing 3-4 outside linebacker after playing end in a 4-3 defense at Pitt, something he feels he’ll be able to do easily.
“Outside linebackers are the new D-end,” Weaver said.
“It’s just what I do – try to play off the edge, be able to bend and stay low and run at the same time. I think that just shows that I checked those boxes. There shouldn't be any questions there, when you're looking for an edge player.”
'Work’s not done'
Weaver said he was glad to be done training for Pro Day, but he’s not just relaxing until after the draft is over.
“Right now, the work’s not done," he said. "I'm training now for when I have to show up for camp and have my body in even better shape and my technique and stuff in better shape.”
Weaver is likely to be a mid-round pick – some earlier mock drafts list him as a fourth-round pick, while the latest mock draft from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports saw Weaver going in the third round to the Chargers at No. 97 overall.
Weaver says he hasn’t really thought about just how close he is to achieving his dream of playing in the NFL.
“I don't really sit back and look at what I've done myself or how close I am just because like I'm living my life. I play football. I train,” Weaver said. “I've been playing football since I was three. I've been training every day since I've been in college. It’s just part of my life.”
He predicts it’ll all hit him when his name is called at the Draft.
“It’ll really hit me all on draft day, y'all probably see some tears. I wish I could kid man, but I’ll be acting like a big baby,” Weaver said with a chuckle.
“You'll see how much it means then.”
