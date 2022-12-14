PITTSBURGH – Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey can add another title to his growing list of accolades: unanimous All-American.
Kancey was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday. The AFCA is one of five All-America selectors the NCAA uses to determine consensus and unanimous status. Kancey was previously named a first-team All-American by each of the other four selectors – The Associated Press, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Sporting News and the Football Writers Association of America.
He becomes the first unanimous All-American from Pitt since Aaron Donald in 2013.
Like Donald, the 6-foot-2, 280-pound Kancey is considered undersized for his position. Similar to Donald, he’s used his size to his advantage on his way to becoming one of the most dominant defensive players in college football.
Kancey led all interior defenders in the country with 14 1/2 tackles for loss (1.32 per game). He posted a team-high 7 1/2 sacks this season, helping the Panthers become the leader in sacks nationally.
“This is just an incredible honor,” Kancey said in a statement. “I want to thank all of the All-America voters who considered me worthy of this recognition. I am so grateful for my Pitt coaches and teammates as well as our support staff. They help make me better every single day, on and off the field. This is just as much their honor as it is mine.
“I’m so blessed to be able to call myself a Pitt Panther.”
Kancey is the first unanimous All-American in coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure.
“I’ve run out of superlatives to describe how I feel about Calijah,” Narduzzi said. “He is the best defensive tackle I’ve ever coached, period. He’s a first-team All-American as player and, more importantly, as a person. These national honors didn’t happen by accident. He absolutely earned them all and we are so proud of him.”
Kancey was previously named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the ACC first team. He was a finalist for both the Bronko Nagurski Award and the Outland Trophy, and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. In addition to the five recognized NCAA selectors, Kancey was also named a first team All-American by ESPN, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. College Football Network named him National Defensive Tackle of the Year.
The junior out of Northwestern High School in Miami will be unable to play for Pitt in the Sun Bowl due to an injury that kept him out of the team’s season finale in his hometown, but said, “I am going to do everything I can to help my teammates prepare and get that ninth win.”
With the addition of Kancey, Pitt players have now earned unanimous All-American status 15 times. Thirteen different Panthers have been named unanimous All-Americans, with defensive end Hugh Green (1979-80) and offensive tackle Bill Fralic (1983-84) both earning the honor twice.
The list also includes Larry Fitzgerald (2003), Mark Mary (1980), Tony Dorsett (1976), Mike Ditka (1960), Joe Walton (1956), Marshall Goldberg (1938), Warren Heller (1932), Joe Donchess (1929) and Gilbert Welch (1927).
