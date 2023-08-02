PITTSBURGH – Roster turnover is a constant in college football. With players only having so many years of eligibility at the collegiate level, there’s new faces every year and new names to learn.
The Pitt football team enters the 2023 season without 13 starters from 2022. The Panthers lost four offensive linemen, their starting quarterback and running back, and their most experienced wide receiver. On defense, they’ll be without three of their starting four defensive linemen from 2022, as well as their starting middle linebacker and both safeties.
That’s left the team with plenty of holes to fill and questions about which players will step into leadership roles.
Coach Pat Narduzzi is looking to his new quarterback to provide guidance on offense. Though Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec is new to Pitt, he has plenty of experience at the position, having started 24 games for the Eagles over three seasons. He’s also not new to the offense ran under coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., who was the offensive coordinator at Boston College for Jurkovec’s first two seasons in Chestnut Hill.
“I guess first thing you love about Phil is Phil has got experience," Narduzzi said. "He's played in big games. He knows the offense the most in that room. Obviously, Phil has those leadership skills.”
Cignetti says there’s no question that Jurkovec will be a leader on offense.
“What a tremendous leader, competitor, one of the most competitive kids I’ve been around,” Cignetti said following Pitt’s first training camp practice on Wednesday.
Jurkovec is a Pittsburgh native who attended Pine-Richland High School, where he led the Rams to District 7 and PIAA Class 6A championships in his senior season of 2017.
“He’s tough," Cignetti said of Jurkovec. "He has grit. He has moxie. He has all those attributes that you can’t coach."
Jurkovec concurred with Cignetti’s assessment of his leadership, saying it comes with being a quarterback.
“You have to speak up," Jurkovec said. "That’s the position.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Narduzzi named several veteran defensive linemen who have starting experience: David Green, Devin Danielson and Tyler Bentley. Green and Danielson have each started 13 games apiece over the past three seasons, while Bentley has 11 starts under his belt.
“Those would be the three guys I look at right now. Those are the three guys inside that are really the leaders,” Narduzzi said. “Maybe David Green would be the No. 1 guy right now.”
Green is a member of the team’s leadership council and says he prefers to lead by example, but has begun to speak up more.
“I became a little more vocal this year just 'cause I knew we took on that leadership role and now everybody respects us,” Green said.
Meanwhile, Danielson prefers to be the strong and silent type.
“I’m not a very vocal person," Danielson said. "I don’t like to talk a lot, so I just lead by example."
Cornerback M.J. Devonshire also earned praise from defensive coordinator Randy Bates.
“I see M.J. being a great leader," Bates said. "People listen when he speaks. I think he’s found attention to detail is really critical to going from being good to being great. He’s learned that and now he’s passing it along to younger guys.’
Devonshire says he feels like it’s his responsibility to help others that will follow him.
“As I got more comfortable, I feel like you gotta give the tools that you’ve got to the younger generation,” Devonshire said. “That’s just in life. I try to bring life into football. In life, I would always mentor people or try to be helpful in any way I could, so when it comes to football, it’s best that I do the same.
“It just makes me a better player,” Devonshire continued. “The more that I can teach, the more that I know and that makes me a better player all around.”
