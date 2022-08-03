PITTSBURGH – The Pitt football team will have a new punter and long snapper for the first time in several years after the graduation of veteran specialists Kirk Christodoulou and Cal Adomitis, respectively.
Ben Sauls and walk-on Sam Scarton battled for the kicking job in 2021. Scarton won the job and became the team’s kicker for field goals and extra points.
Scarton set a Pitt kicking record with a point total of 120 after making 17 of 21 field goals and 69 of 72 extra points. Scarton earned ACC third-team honors, likely setting himself up to be put on scholarship before the season begins. As of this writing, Pitt currently has two scholarships available.
Sauls was not relegated to a backup as he served as Pitt’s kickoff specialist in 2021. He averaged 62.3 yards per kick on 104 kickoffs with 44 touchbacks.
“Sam is back, so we have our kicker from a year ago," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "But Ben is also a guy who has shown he's got a chance."
Sam Vander Haar will follow fellow Australian native Christodoulou at punter. Like Christodoulou, he hails from Melbourne and spent time in the Prokick Australia program.
Special teams coordinator Andre Powell had nothing but good things to say about Vander Haar in the spring.
“He’s got good ball skills,” Powell said. “He thinks he can make any kick. We can ask him to do a lot of things.”
Redshirt sophomore Cam Guess, a walk-on punter, has stepped in at holder, a position also occupied by Christodoulou during his time at Pitt.
Though it’s expected Vander Haar will be the punter this fall, Narduzzi isn’t ruling anything out.
“We've got a kicking competition," Narduzzi said. "Really you could say we have a punting competition with our new punter. All those guys are competing.
“We are going to continue to evaluate those guys and it's a little bit different, like I said. We have a different attack this year, and some of those, the specialists are going to be critical. We know how important special teams are, but the thing I feel really good is the people around our kickers are seasoned.”
Redshirt sophomore Byron Floyd will take over for Adomitis at long snapper with redshirt freshman James Fineran backing him up.
The Panthers will be without their leading punt returner from 2021 with Jordan Addison transferring to Southern California.
Leading kickoff returner, Israel Abanikanda, will be back after averaging 29.4 yards per return. Abanikanda returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown against Virginia in the game that determined the winner of the ACC Coastal Division.
Wide receiver Jaylon Barden spent time on both the kickoff and punt return teams prior to being injured in late October. He averaged 19.5 yards per kick return and 10 yards per punt return.
Running back Vincent Davis has also served on the kick return unit for the past three seasons, returning four kicks for an average of 24 yards per kick.
“We have a lot of specialists that are special on special teams, whether it's running down on punt team, blocking on kickoff return or being a head hunter on a kickoff team,” Narduzzi said. “We have a lot of those guys that have played football and some young athletic guys that are going to help us as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.