PITTSBURGH – A year after M.J. Devonshire’s fourth-quarter pick-six gave Pitt a victory in the first Backyard Brawl in 11 years, the cornerback is still surprised by how much attention he’s gotten from that one play.
“It’s been crazy," Devonshire said. "A lot of times, people look at me like I’m famous. People (direct message) me and say, ‘You made my year,’ so shoutout to them. I appreciate you letting me make your year.”
Devonshire’s interception return for a touchdown gave the Panthers the go-ahead score with under three minutes to go in 2022’s opening game against West Virginia. The contest became an instant classic and Devonshire is now another name forever tied to the Backyard Brawl.
Both teams enter with 1-1 records heading into the 106th meeting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Pitt leads the series 62-40-3.
He hasn’t watched the play since this season began, however.
“I try not to watch it, you know, just build on this year,” Devonshire said. “Try to make more memories.”
Pitt junior tight end Gavin Bartholomew, who hails from the eastern side of Pennsylvania, didn’t really understand the Pitt-West Virginia rivalry until he got to participate in the Backyard Brawl as a sophomore.
“Last year, I was a little cloudy what it really was, but this year, after playing last year, I really understand and know what the true meaning is,” Bartholomew said, “and what it means to everyone on the team and as well as the community because it means a lot to them as well.”
This past year’s Backyard Brawl was Konata Mumpfield’s first game at Pitt. The wide receiver spent his freshmen year at Akron and hadn’t seen anything like the crowd at Acrisure Stadium, the largest in Pittsburgh sports history, with over 70,000 fans in attendance.
“It was really a blessing just to be in that type of environment and just to see how the rivalry is,” Mumpfield said.
“Coming from Akron, there wasn’t nobody at our games,” Mumpfield added with a chuckle.
Bartholomew was also floored by the crowd and the environment at the 2022 game.
“That was the biggest crowd I've seen,” Bartholomew said. “It was pretty exciting and just seeing the crowd and the atmosphere, you knew it was gonna be a violent game and it was – and it's going to be this year.”
The players all seem to be looking forward to playing in a hostile environment in Morgantown on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Milan Puskar Stadium. It will be the first Backyard Brawl played in Morgantown since the original series ended in 2011.
“I love playing in environments where it seems like they don't like you, so you get to compete,” Devonshire said.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says the game should be played every year – the current series runs through 2025 before another four-game series begins in 2029 – because the rivalry is important to so many.
“It's a football game that means a lot to a lot of people,” Narduzzi said. “I think our Pitt fans are passionate. West Virginia fans are passionate. It comes down to passion. People want to see you play well in those games.”
Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. has a unique perspective on the rivalry as his father and brother both have West Virginia ties. Frank Cignetti Sr. spent a decade in Morgantown, first as assistant on Bobby Bowden’s staff before being named head coach in 1976. Cignetti Jr.’s brother, Curt, played quarterback for the Mountaineers from 1979-82.
He, too, is looking forward to the challenge that awaits the Panthers in Morgantown.
“It's a very passionate town, passionate state," Cignetti Jr. said. "They love football, and it's the best rivalry there is. It’s the Backyard Brawl. It's gonna be a lot of fun.”
