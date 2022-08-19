PITTSBURGH – The Pitt football team is coming off its most successful season in four decades.
The Panthers won the Atlantic Coast Conference and finished the year with an 11-3 record with their high-flying offense led by Kenny Pickett. The Pitt quarterback was named ACC Player of the Year and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting. His favorite target, Jordan Addison, won the Biletnikoff Award for the best receiver in college football after leading the country with 17 touchdown receptions.
Now both Pickett and Addison are gone. Pickett was drafted No. 20 overall and moved next door to battle for the Steelers’ starting quarterback position. Addison transferred to Southern California in May as allegations of tampering against USC coach Lincoln Riley emerged.
The Panthers also lost two coaches when offensive coordinator Mark Whipple left for Nebraska and wide receivers coach Brennan Marion took a job at Texas.
Pittsburgh native Frank Cignetti Jr. will now lead the offense. This is Cignetti’s third stint with Pitt. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Panthers in 1989 and was the offensive coordinator for the final two years of the Dave Wannstedt era from 2009-10. Tiquan Underwood takes over as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Prior to Pitt, he spent two years as wide receivers coach at Rutgers, his alma mater.
Pat Narduzzi enters his eighth year as coach as the longest tenured coach in the ACC Coastal Division. During the offseason, he signed a contract extension that runs through 2030. His team enters the season ranked for the first time during his tenure. The Associated Press poll has the Panthers ranked No. 17 to start the season while the coaches poll has them at No. 16.
It’s the first time Pitt has been ranked entering the season since 2010.
Offense
The Panthers will have a new quarterback under center for the first time since 2017. Senior Nick Patti and Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis are both fighting for the job in training camp. As of this writing, Narduzzi has yet to name a starter.
Slovis says he developed a connection with the receiving corps before training camp even began. He and the wide receivers had a goal of getting through 10,000 throws over the summer, something that was modeled after Joe Burrow and a receiving corps that included Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase at Louisiana State ahead of the Tigers’ championship season in 2019.
“That was kind of our goal this summer," Slovis said. "Let’s get as many throws as we can. We spent a lot of time together this summer. The voluntary throwing sessions, they’ve been great. It kind of allows you to get to know (the receivers) a bit more."
It also helped Slovis and the receivers develop chemistry before training camp even began.
“You come out today and you feel like you’re in sync with those guys, your timing’s down," Slovis said following the team’s first training camp practice. "You’ve thrown every route so many times."
The wide receiver room lost five players following the 2021 season, including four seniors, but has added transfers Konata Mumpfield (Akron) and Bub Means (Louisiana Tech), as well as freshmen Addison Copeland and Che Nwabuko. Jared Wayne, Jaylon Barden, Jaden Bradley and Myles Alston all return from 2021.
Underwood says Wayne has stepped up in a big way.
“J. Wayne has done a phenomenal job being the leader,” Underwood said. “Every time we’re on the field, he’s the first in line in drills. In the meeting room, he’s taken more of a leadership role and the guys follow him, rightfully so. He had a good year last year and he’s really coming into his own. It’s been a joy to see.”
It’s expected that Barden will take on a larger role in the offense this season. While he’s always been fast, Barden says he’s improved his route running and has been catching the ball with more consistency.
Barden is also excited for people to see what Mumpfield and Means can do.
“They’re very, very good," Barden said. "You’re going to see a lot of good things from both of them."
Gavin Bartholomew will be the starting tight end after performing well as a true freshman in 2021, starting eight games and catching four touchdown passes.
Narduzzi expects junior Kyi Wright to see time at tight end as well after missing the final nine games of 2021 with an injury.
“Kyi Wright’s had a heck of a camp so far. I’m excited,” Narduzzi said recently. “Kyi’s going to help us a lot.”
Narduzzi also expects transfers Karter Johnson (Butler Community College) and Dylan Deveney (Georgia Tech) to get reps at tight end.
“(Johnson) picked up the playbook in like a week and a half,” Bartholomew said, “so he’s doing great.”
While it’s been assumed that Cignetti will have more of a run-first offense, he says it’s not as much about running the ball as it is about being more balanced.
Offensive balance is something the Panthers have struggled with in recent years. The past three years were pass-heavy offenses. In both 2019 and 2020, Pitt was near the bottom of the NCAA in rushing offense. In 2018, Pitt’s offense was run-heavy, with the Panthers having two 1,000-yard rushers for the first time in program history.
Narduzzi said it could not only be the first season in four years that the team has a 1,000-yard rusher, but that he expects it.
In 2021, Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond split carries at tailback and Pitt’s running game posted its best numbers since 2018. The Panthers went from ranking a dreadful 111th in rushing offense in the country in 2020 to ranking 77th in 2021 – not a juggernaut but still much improved.
Davis and Abanikanda both believe this year will be even better.
“The system we’re in now, it’s going to be better than what you’ve seen before,” Davis said.
“The offense we’re playing in right now, (the running game’s) going to be way better,” Abanikanda concurred.
Running backs coach and special teams coordinator Andre Powell says he hasn’t discussed what the rotation at tailback will look like with Cignetti just yet and that discussion will take place as the season get closer. Powell said he isn’t worried about the rotation because all of the running backs can play winning football.
Likewise, Powell isn’t worried about his players reacting negatively about their workloads.
“There has not been any conversation in our room about ‘I didn’t get enough carries.’ We don’t play that way,” Powell said. “We think more like, 'Although we’re competing, we’re trying to complete each other.' Last year, it worked out great.”
The coaches have been quick to mention the other two running backs in the room, Daniel Carter, who has played mostly fullback during his time at Pitt, and C’Bo Flemister, who transferred from Notre Dame during the offseason.
Carter won the Ed Conway Award for being the most improved player during spring drills while Flemister has won praise from his position coach.
“Here’s what I can tell you about C’Bo in my room, relative to my room: he’s the toughest guy, hands down,” Powell said. “He’s a football junkie, a complete football junkie. Every time I go in my room, he’s in there. He’s always wanting more. With that type of attitude, he’s going to find a place to help this football team.”
Pitt’s offensive line should be one of its strengths this season. All five starters – left tackle Carter Warren, left guard Marcus Minor, center Owen Drexel, right guard Jake Kradel and right tackle Gabe Houy – return from 2021. Tackle Matt Goncalves and interior lineman Blake Zubovic both started multiple games in 2021, with Zubovic making starts at all three interior line positions.
Minor says all five starters returning is an advantage for the Panthers.
“It makes communication a lot easier,” Minor said. “Especially since we know things we may struggle at, things that we’re good at, things that we’ve done before in the past, whether it’s picking up a blitz or how we work on different techniques. It’s a great situation where we’re like, 'OK, we’ve been through this before, we know how to do this again.' ”
Defense
The defensive line will again be another area of strength for the Panthers as they return seven linemen with starting experience.
At defensive end, Habakkuk Baldonado, Deslin Alexandre and John Morgan all have starting experience and will rotate at edge rusher, along with Dayon Hayes.
Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge recently praised redshirt junior Nate Temple, who could also see playing time at defensive end.
“Nate Temple is a completely different dude right now,” Partridge said following a recent practice. “That’s a guy that is playing really good football. He’s beating blocks and consistently doing special things on a daily basis.”
The interior line will feature Calijah Kancey, who earned ACC first-team and AP All-American third-team honors in 2021. Kancey is expected to have another big season, being named to numerous award watch lists, including the Walter Camp Award, which is given to the best player in college football.
Linebacker SirVocea Dennis had one word to describe what Kancey does on the football field: magic.
“I see him crafting every day in practice and on the field. In the game, I see him just create magic,” Dennis said. “He’s a very quick, twitchy guy. He’s very powerful, very strong.”
Dennis enjoys watching Kancey in front of him during games.
“Just to see that in front of me, I’m having a show while also playing the game,” Dennis said.
Along with Kancey, Tyler Bentley, David Green and Devin Danielson all have starting experience at tackle. Partridge said recently that Deandre Jules could also see time at the position.
“He’s a guy I see having significant playing time," Partridge said. "He’s really taken some jumps here the last couple of days. Jules is just maturing and I’m really proud of his growth.”
Having five guys who can play at both defensive end and defensive tackle, means the Panthers are essentially three deep at each position.
“I’m a big believer in rotation and the more, the merrier," Partridge said. "At the end of the day, you have to have four inside and four outside, ready to go. We’ve got more than that this year, so I’m excited to see how that works out for us.”
Linebacker is the position with the most question marks, with Dennis as the only returning player with starting experience. Dennis spent 2021 at middle “mike” linebacker, though he’s played all three positions during his time at Pitt.
“SirVocea can play all three and that's what I have comfort with,” Narduzzi said. “(It’s) nice to have him in the middle to make sure he has everything under control and can tell everybody else what to do.”
Brandon George also has experience at middle linebacker, having served as a backup during his time at Pitt.
Narduzzi says Notre Dame transfer Shayne Simon can play both the "money" and mike positions. Bangally Kamara is also in the running for playing money, while Solomon DeShields and Buddy Mack could see time at the "star" linebacker position.
“Bangally’s playing at a really high level,” Narduzzi said prior to a recent practice. “Solomon DeShields has taken a step forward and he’s going to play a lot of football for us.”
The coach has also been impressed with Missouri State transfer Tylar Wiltz.
“He is who we thought he’d be,” Narduzzi said of Wiltz. “You’re gonna be watching him on gamedays.”
The Panthers will have three returning starters in the secondary, with cornerback Marquis Williams and safeties Erick Hallett and Brandon Hill.
Narduzzi says he expects either A.J. Woods or M.J. Devonshire to be the other starting cornerback.
Defensive coordinator Randy Bates says Devonshire has the ability to become a starter at the position.
“I think he’s made tremendous strides and I look for him to be very much playing a lot, but also competing to be the first guy out there,” Bates said of Devonshire.
Hallett is excited to see what he and Hill can do after a full year of playing together in the defensive backfield.
“We can kind of build off of that chemistry," Hallett said. "Playing together for that whole year kind of allowed us to feel our weaknesses, feel our strengths, and complement one another.”
Special teams
Walk-on Sam Scarton won the kicking job in 2021, beating out scholarship kicker Ben Sauls in the process. Scarton earned ACC third-team honors while setting a Pitt kicking record with 120 points.
Sauls still played a role for the Panthers last year as a kickoff specialist and there’s still been an ongoing competition during training camp, with another player in the mix as well.
“Caleb Junko is kicking really good," Narduzzi said. "He got a coach in the offseason. I put my money on us that we have the three best kickers in the country.”
“They’re competing hard,” Powell said of the placekicking competition. “There’s a lot of things we still want to work out. We want that operation to be as smooth as possible with the snaps, the hold, and so we’re working a couple of kickers, a couple of holders. We feel positive about what’s going on at that position.”
The Panthers will have new players at punter, long snapper and holder this year. At the start of training camp, Narduzzi said there would be a competition between walk-on redshirt sophomore Cam Guess and freshman Sam Vander Haar at punter. Narduzzi added that Guess has worked out at holder.
It’s expected that redshirt sophomore Byron Floyd will take over at long snapper with redshirt freshman James Fineran backing him up.
Abanikanda will be back returning kickoffs. He had a 98-yard return touchdown against Virginia in 2021.
Barden also served on both the kickoff and punt return teams in 2021 prior to being injured against Miami and missing the remainder of the season.
Outlook
Pitt’s schedule opens with West Virginia and Tennessee at home, two critical nonconference games for the Panthers. Winning the Backyard Brawl and against the much-improved Volunteers would set them up nicely before they travel to Kalamazoo to face Western Michigan. They then return to Pittsburgh for a three-game homestand against Rhode Island, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. Pitt has a very real shot at remaining in the Top 25 before the bye on Oct. 15.
The Panthers then play four of their final six games on the road, when they’ll travel to face Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia and Miami.
The matchup with Miami on the final weekend of the regular season could be what determines the Coastal Division champion this year.
