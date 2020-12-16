Pitt signed 21 players to its 2021 class on Wednesday, featuring six players from Pennsylvania, including three defensive linemen from the Pittsburgh area.
The 2021 class is the highest ranked recruiting class in coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure. 247Sports ranks the class at No. 25 in the country, while Rivals lists it as No. 21. Both sites have Pitt with the No. 4 class in the ACC behind Clemson, Miami and North Carolina.
Leading the Panthers’ 2021 class is their highest-ranked recruit, four-star defensive tackle Elliot Donald from Central Catholic. His uncle is former Pitt player and current NFL star Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. According to Narduzzi, Donald still lifts in the basement of his grandfather’s house like his uncle did before him.
While Pitt may have been seen as having an inside track to landing Donald due to his famous uncle’s ties to the university, Narduzzi made it clear that Elliot wants to be known for his performance on the field and not just for being Aaron’s nephew.
“As you guys know the Donald name; but this is Elliot and Elliot’s gonna pave his own way here at Pitt,” Narduzzi said.
Joining Donald will be fellow Pittsburgh-area natives four-star defensive end Nakhi Johnson of West Mifflin and three-star defensive tackle Dorien Ford of Baldwin, as well as four-star end Naquan Brown from Virginia Beach.
Narduzzi is excited about having perhaps the best group of WPIAL defensive linemen in decades as part of this class.
“We knew they were all special, put it that way,” Narduzzi said. “Nakhi was the first one to commit to us, so he becomes special right away. I think he led the charge in this entire class, so I thank him for that. We knew they were all special a couple years ago.”
The four are the highest ranked players in Pitt’s recruiting class, which gives them even more depth for the coming year in which they’ll have to replace defensive ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver.
Hailing from Georgia, 6-foot-2, 200-pound Preston Lavant is the lone linebacker in the 2021 class who Narduzzi called “a downhill, physical tackle machine.”
Pitt added five players in the secondary.
“Really wanted to load up in the secondary because of the guys we have lost,” Narduzzi said.
Khalil Anderson headlines the defensive backs. Listed as a cornerback, Narduzzi says Anderson can play at all four positions in the secondary.
Despite late offers from Miami and Penn State, Anderson stuck with Pitt. Narduzzi said he was never worried about Anderson leaving to go elsewhere.
“There was never any waver out of Khalil Anderson or his family. It’s a family of integrity,” Narduzzi said. “I love that guy. I appreciate his trust in us.”
Joining Anderson at corner will be Noah Biglow and Tamarion Crumpley, who just committed to Pitt on Tuesday. Crumpley originally committed to Minnesota and was described by Narduzzi as a “rangy 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback that will hit you.”
The Panthers will add local product Stephon Hall of Central Valley at safety, who Narduzzi compared to former Pitt standout and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jordan Whitehead. Safety Javon McIntyre from Delaware, who attended Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, rounds out the secondary.
On offense, the Panthers will add 6-foot-6, 190-pound quarterback Nate Yarnell as an early enrollee in January from Austin, Texas.
The 2021 class also features four offensive linemen. Terrence Rankl of Ohio can play guard, tackle or center according to Narduzzi, as can Kyle Fugedi of Michigan. Terrence Enos, at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, can “move an entire defensive line by himself,” according to Narduzzi. Trey Andersen, who has spent the past two years on a mission after finishing high school, will also join the Panthers up front.
The Panthers got a pair of running backs from Virginia, Malik Newton and Rodney Hammond. At 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, Newton was described by Narduzzi as a “big, punishing, physical running back,” while 5-foot-9, 175-pound Hammond will “make you miss.”
Narduzzi said the incoming tight ends will be the best class of tight ends during his Pitt tenure. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Gavin Bartholomew, from Schuykill Haven, played all over the field in high school, including at quarterback. At 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, tight end Jake Renda from New Jersey also played quarterback in high school.
The Panthers add two wide receivers, Myles Alston from Virginia Beach and Jaden Bradley from Maryland. Alston attended the same high school as defensive end Brown. The new receivers will get a year of catching passes with quarterback Kenny Pickett, who decided on Tuesday night that he would return in 2021.
Narduzzi found out about Pickett’s decision on Tuesday night not long before the quarterback tweeted that he’d be returning. The coach shared the text exchange he had with Pickett on Tuesday evening.
“He texted me last night and said, ‘Coach, I love Pittsburgh. I love this team. I’m coming back to finish what I started.’ That was an exact quote. I texted him back and was like, ‘Kenny, that’s awesome. I’m fired up. Great decision.’ ”
Several of the recruits will be joining Pitt for the spring semester. In addition to Yarnell, Alston, Bartholomew, Enos, Johnson, Newton, Rankl and Renda will all join the team in January.
Narduzzi spoke to the challenges of recruiting during the pandemic, as meetings with recruits took place over Zoom instead of in person. While 14 of the 21 signees visited Pitt prior to the shutdown in March, five visited with their parents on their own time and were not allowed to meet with the coaches. Two of the recruits – Lavant and Biglow – have never been to Pittsburgh before.
“This whole entire process has been really crazy for this entire class, for our coaches and everybody involved,” Narduzzi said. “It’s been done a different way, and the resilience and adversity that we talk about on our football team every year, what they have had to go through, is going to make this class strong.”
