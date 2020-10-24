PITTSBURGH – Pitt has gained a reputation for playing spoiler and upsetting ranked teams. There were no signs of that magic at Heinz Field on Saturday, as the Panthers fell to No. 3 Notre Dame, 45-3.
It is Pitt’s fourth consecutive loss, the longest losing streak in coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure.
Quarterback Joey Yellen, starting in place of injured Kenny Pickett for the second straight week, was overmatched by a tough Notre Dame defense. Yellen was picked off three times by the Fighting Irish, leading to three Notre Dame touchdowns.
Yellen finished the day 10-of-27 for 101 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions before being pulled in the third quarter.
The offense failed to sustain drives for the entirety of the game and Notre Dame won the possession battle, holding the ball for nearly 41 minutes.
“It takes a toll on the defense,” Pitt linebacker Chase Pine said after the game. “But we’ve got to step up as a defense and take control.”
Notre Dame led 14-3 late in the first half, after Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book connected with wide receiver Ben Skowronek for touchdown passes of 34 and 73 yards.
With just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Yellen threw his first interception to linebacker Bo Bauer, who returned it to the Pitt 45. The Panthers allowed Notre Dame to move down the field, but it looked like the Fighting Irish might be held to a field goal as they faced third-and-9 from the 15. Backup cornerback A.J. Woods then committed defensive pass interference in the end zone, giving Notre Dame first-and-goal at the 2-yard line. Running back Kyren Williams scored on the next play.
The Panthers got the ball back with 1:29 remaining in the first half. They trailed 21-3 but had all three timeouts left and would receive the kickoff to begin the second half.
Pitt did not use a timeout, despite running the football on three of the four plays on the drive. As Pitt prepared to punt from its own 31, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly called his final timeout and put his punt block unit on the field; Kirk Christodoulou’s punt was subsequently blocked and recovered in the end zone by defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey for touchdown. The Panthers headed into the locker room down 28-3.
“With (1:29 remaining) and the backup quarterback in there, didn't want to go slinging it around the park and see something bad happen,” Narduzzi said after the game. “So we figured we needed to regroup and get in at the half and just see what we had to do.”
The series of events at the end of the first half doomed Pitt. The Panthers punted from the Notre Dame 37-yard line early in the second quarter instead of having kicker Alex Kessman try a long field goal.
“I think it was going to be a longer field goal than we wanted to. The wind out there was swirling a little bit at that time and just didn't feel comfortable,” Narduzzi said. “Thought it was better off to just pin them, not give them a short field and play defense.”
Pitt came into the game as one of the most penalized teams in the country and that continued on Saturday. The Panthers committed 12 penalties for 93 yards against Notre Dame, giving them a total of 58 penalties for 499 yards in their first seven games of the season.
The Panthers will have extra time to dwell on this loss as they’re off next week before traveling to Tallahassee to face Florida State on Nov. 7. Narduzzi is hoping to have Pickett back for the game against the Seminoles, but said “it might be a stretch.”
To finish with a winning record, the Panthers will have to win three of their final four games and they’ll have to upset at least one currently ranked team—No. 18 Virginia Tech or No. 1 Clemson.
“Wake Forest beat Virginia Tech today, so anything can happen in the ACC,” Pine said. “We’re just gonna keep fighting through the week. The next four games are going to be crucial games that we have to step up and win and if we get those wins, it’ll be a different conversation than we’re having right now.”
