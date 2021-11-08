PITTSBURGH – Following a 25-point road win over Duke, Pitt will face the team from the other end of Tobacco Road when North Carolina visits Heinz Field on Thursday night.
“No time to celebrate,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said at Monday's press conference.
The Thursday night game is another important conference matchup for the No. 25 Panthers (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) who must keep winning to control their own fate in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division.
The Tar Heels (5-4, 3-3) are coming off a big upset as they handed No. 9 Wake Forest its first loss of the season this past Saturday when they defeated the Demon Deacons 58-55 in Chapel Hill.
The game with the Tar Heels will feature two of the nation’s most prolific offenses, with Pitt possessing the top scoring offense and North Carolina having the 11th-ranked scoring offense in the country.
The Pitt defense will have to contend with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, who has added new facets to his game since the two teams last played in 2019.
“He’s been great for two years,” Narduzzi said of Howell. “The thing you notice out of him, he looks like he's 235. He runs like a tailback. I mean, he is scrambling. What you didn't see the last two years is his ability not only to scramble, but now they've got designated quarterback runs.”
Howell has run far more this year than in either of his first two years at North Carolina. Coming into this season, Howell had rushed for a total of 181 yards and six touchdowns in 25 games. In nine games this season, the junior quarterback has rushed for 699 yards and eight touchdowns, including two rushing scores against Wake Forest. He’s rushed for 100-plus yards in five games this season.
The Pitt defense is prepared for a number of designed quarterback runs.
“They're going to run a lot of quarterback draws against us,” Narduzzi said. “I notice about (Howell), just the way he's dropping back, then running quarterback draws, scrambling, making plays with his feet. That's something I did not see in the past that he has added to his game.”
Narduzzi says the addition of Howell as a weapon in the run game will be difficult to defend.
“It's a big deal,” Narduzzi said. “You put too many guys, too many people in coverage, you got a problem. It's hard to rush three against this guy because he'll take off, going like Kenny (Pickett) did last weekend. It can be deadly. You’ve got to cover.
“They're going to keep you honest with all the RPOs (run-pass options). They're going to keep you honest with pass and draw.”
Though North Carolina lost wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the NFL during the offseason, sophomore wideout Josh Downs will be a challenge for a Pitt secondary that has been burned on long plays throughout the season. Downs has 1,014 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in nine games this season and has caught at least one pass of 30-plus yards in six games.
“Downs is like Jordan Addison. It is like we're defending a guy we see in practice every day. This guy is a special football player,” Narduzzi said. “He's a young kid that's just electric. He can slow, and then all of a sudden, like he’s shot out of a cannon. He'll put you to sleep and then go.”
With two highly productive offenses facing off on Thursday, Narduzzi, a former defensive coordinator, can’t help but wonder if the days of low-scoring college games are over.
“Whatever happened to 14-3? Are those days gone?” Narduzzi said, though he added he’s happy to have such a high-powered offense this season.
Keeping Howell, Downs and the rest of the North Carolina offense in check will be a challenge for the Panthers
“We're just focused on being as good as we can be on defense. That's going to be key,” Narduzzi said.
Pitt and North Carolina is slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Heinz Field and will be televised by ESPN.
