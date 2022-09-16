SirVocea Dennis was blunt in his postgame assessment of what Western Michigan did to upset Pitt 44-41 last year.
“They just did a good job of picking us apart,” Dennis said of the Broncos and their run-pass options, which gave the Panthers fits all day and led to the team’s first loss of the season.
No. 23 Pitt is now trying to avoid another deflating loss to Western Michigan as well as avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 2020 as the Panthers make their first road trip of the season to Kalamazoo for a primetime matchup on Saturday.
Who the quarterback will be when the game kicks off is the question that has loomed since the end of last week’s 34-27 overtime loss to Tennessee, a game that saw both Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti sustain injuries. Slovis didn’t return for the second half after being injured on a strip sack seconds before halftime. Patti was able to finish the game, but was also injured on a sack early in the fourth quarter and was visibly limping for the remainder of the contest.
Pat Narduzzi said the starting quarterback will be a game-time decision.
The Pitt coach declined to provide updates this week on the health of both Slovis and Patti, and conceivably there are four possibilities for who could start at quarterback this week, with Dartmouth graduate transfer Derek Kyler and redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell also in the mix. Narduzzi said earlier in the week that the battle for third-string quarterback was ongoing between Kyler and Yarnell.
Starting a third-string quarterback would be less than ideal for the Panthers. While Kyler had success at Dartmouth, he hasn’t played FBS-level football before and Yarnell has yet to see game action during his time at Pitt.
While the question of who will be Pitt’s signal caller is an important one, so too is whether the Pitt defense can exact revenge on Western Michigan. The Broncos carved up Pitt’s defense for 517 yards in last year’s matchup as the Panthers had no answer for Western Michigan’s RPOs.
“We got kind of torn apart a little bit,” Narduzzi said.
Last year’s Western Michigan game was just the second time the Pitt defense allowed more than 500 offensive yards since the start of the 2019 season – the other time came at Clemson in 2020, with future no. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence leading the way.
While the Broncos will not have the services of quarterback Kaleb Eleby or wide receiver Skyy Moore, who were two of the stars of last year’s upset, running backs Sean Tyler and La’Darius Jefferson will play, as will wideout Corey Crooms, who led the Broncos with 161 receiving yards in last year’s contest.
“Everybody will get upset if they throw a slant route or skinny, skinny post or glance route, whatever it may be, 5-yard out or 10-yard out route to the field, which we're prepared for all of them,” Narduzzi said.
The coach says that stopping the run is key to beating the Broncos this year. Tyler and Jefferson combined for 171 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns last year, with Tyler also catching a touchdown pass.
“I thought (safety) Erick Hallett played a heck of a game (last year), but we didn't stop the run well enough to go with that, and that was the problem back then. But I think our kids were like, I'm running in there, and then they're throwing it over my head,” Narduzzi said. “We'll make sure that doesn't happen this year.”
The running game has led the way this year for Western Michigan, with Jefferson and Tyler continuing to be playmakers for the Broncos. The running back duo has scored five of Western Michigan’s six touchdowns this season and Tyler’s 60-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter wound up being the difference as the Broncos topped Ball State, 37-30, last week.
Despite Eleby and Moore both moving on, Narduzzi says the Broncos’ offense will be comparable to last season.
“They're very similar to what they were a year ago offensively,” Narduzzi said.
Jack Salopek, a native of Irwin, is the quarterback for the Broncos. He was recruited by Pitt but had his scholarship offer pulled when the Panthers made a change at offensive coordinator.
Narduzzi had nothing but praise for the guy his defense will be charged with stopping on Saturday night.
“Salopek is a good football player. He was accurate with all his short passes he did throw in the game,” Narduzzi said. “He moves well. He's tough. I think he's a tough guy. And he operates the offense.”
NOTES:
• Injuries have begun mounting for the Panthers and not just at the quarterback position.
Starting right tackle Gabe Houy has yet to play this season. Starting defensive end Deslin Alexandre and running back Rodney Hammond both missed the Tennessee game after sustaining injures against West Virginia. Center Owen Drexel and defensive tackle Devin Danielson were both knocked out of last week’s game with injuries. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis and defensive tackle Tyler Bentley both left the field with injuries during the Tennessee game, but both were able to return.
• This will be Pitt’s first trip to Kalamazoo and just the second time the two schools have played each other.
• The Panthers are 32-5 all-time against Mid-American Conference opponents, with a 4-2 record on the road. Pitt’s last win on the road against a MAC foe occurred at Akron in 2015, in Narduzzi’s second game as the Panthers’ head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.