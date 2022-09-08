PITTSBURGH – The Pitt football team is coming off an emotional win against West Virginia this past Thursday and the team now faces one of its most daunting tasks of the 2022 season – attempting to slow down No. 24 Tennessee and the Volunteers’ up-tempo offense.
It’s an offense the No. 17 Panthers have faced before, having faced Josh Heupel’s Volunteers in 2021 in Knoxville and his Central Florida teams in 2018 and 2019. Like Heupel’s teams at Central Florida, 2021’s Tennessee team finished with a top 10 scoring offense, averaging 39.3 points per game.
Coach Pat Narduzzi expects Tennessee to snap the ball between seven and 12 seconds after the previous play for much of the game.
Though Narduzzi says Pitt’s defense doesn’t prepare for an up-tempo offense during training camp, the unit does practice staying on the field for long offensive drives.
“In summer practices, we do go on long drives," Narduzzi said. "We’ll go 10-play, eight-play drives where we’re just saying, 'You’re staying out there even if the offense goes three-and-out.' Yeah, we do prepare, but not with Tennessee in mind, not with the tempo in mind. You can’t expose them to it all the time, but as long as they’re exposed to a long drive like that – and our offense does tempo, too. We’ve had tempo periods.
“I’m not sure we snapped it that fast, though.”
Narduzzi is pleased with how his team has practiced during the week to face the quick Volunteers’ offense.
“We did good," Narduzzi said. "I think we have a routine in how we practice, how we expose them to a lot of plays in a row. We’ve had an eight-play, fast tempo which you can see how they’re built, you find out who can play eight plays or more. We expose them to it on Tuesday, a lot of plays, then taper back as we go (through the week) to the point where today (Thursday), we’re not doing any tempo. We just want to save their legs.”
The Pitt coaching staff has stressed the importance of Pitt’s defensive players getting lined up swiftly after a play is over so they’re ready to go by the time Tennessee snaps the ball again.
“They have to understand the tempo and the urgency to get lined up," Narduzzi said. "You’ll see our guys at the start of the play, get the call, once we finish that play, their job is to get to their home position. I hope it’s clinic tape as far as how fast they get back. I’ve told them, 'You don’t rest until you get back." Maybe you don’t get a rest or maybe they snap it in 14 seconds, maybe it’s third down and you get a 20-second break, but we’ve practiced. Getting home is critical.
“You gotta get your eyes where they need to be and you gotta be where you need to be. They catch a lot of people by surprise.”
Tennessee’s offense will force the Panthers to rotate more at linebacker. Starting linebackers SirVocea Dennis, Shayne Simon and Bangally Kamara took the bulk of the snaps against West Virginia in the opener. Reserve linebackers Solomon DeShields, Tylar Wiltz and Nick Lapi combined for just 13 total snaps against the Mountaineers. It’s something Narduzzi says has to change against Tennessee this week.
“I expect to get Solomon DeShields and Tylar Wiltz reps as well," Narduzzi said. "We’ll find out what they have. We’re going to get some different combinations out there and we have to with the tempo. We’ve gotta play more guys at that position just because of – you’re looking at maybe 100 plays. They may run 100 plays.”
