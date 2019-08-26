PITTSBURGH – After a training camp that featured many position battles, Pitt’s first depth chart of the 2019 season was revealed ahead of its first game against Virginia on Saturday night at Heinz Field.
Mark Whipple’s offense will feature second-year starter Kenny Pickett at quarterback and the starting offensive line will be the same as it was on the first day of training camp on Aug. 2 – from left to right on the offensive line will be Carter Warren, Bryce Hargrove, Jimmy Morrissey, Gabe Houy and Nolan Ulizio.
Morrissey is the only returning starter along the offensive line, though that hasn’t affected Narduzzi’s comfort level with his offensive line – or the unit’s ability to run block.
“I'm happy with those guys from the left tackle to the right tackle,” Narduzzi said at his Monday press conference. “Gabe Houy has been really special. Thought he would be a tackle. He filled in at that right guard spot. We got some guys to fill in at both guards. Stayed healthy. I like the chemistry in that room. I like the coaching that's going on in that room. I like their toughness.
“We're going to be able to run the football, I guarantee that. That line is going to be key to doing that regardless of who is in the backfield.”
Who will start at running back has yet to be determined, as Pitt’s depth chart has listed the starter as either junior A.J. Davis or redshirt sophomore Todd Sibley Jr. Prior to Pitt’s final training camp practice, Narduzzi said Davis had been “consistent” and Sibley had been “strong” throughout camp and the position would evolve over the course of the season.
In regards to the passing game, which Narduzzi said will be utilized more frequently than it was last year, the three starters at wide receiver will be Taysir Mack, Tre Tipton and Maurice Ffrench.
Narduzzi praised Tipton, a redshirt senior who has been beset by injuries throughout his college career.
“Tre Tipton has been outstanding, really has,” Narduzzi said on Monday. “He's been special. He's as engaged as he's been since he's been here. (Wide receivers coach) Chris Beatty, I give him credit for hugging him up, bringing him in, getting every ounce of talent we've got out of him. I think he's going to make a lot of big plays. He's running routes better than he ever has.
“Tre, I'm excited about him.”
Behind the three starters at wide receiver will be Aaron Matthews, Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and redshirt freshman John Vardzel, who joined the team as a walk-on last season. Shocky Jacques-Louis was not listed on the two-deep roster released on Monday, though Narduzzi said the sophomore wide receiver will still see playing time.
The one surprise on the offensive depth chart at starter is tight end Will Gragg. The preseason depth chart listed Gragg behind Grant Carrigan, and it was thought graduate transfer Nakia Griffin-Stewart might win the starting job once camp began.
“(Gragg’s) a guy that has really just caught a lot of balls in camp, which a tight end catching the ball is kind of unheard of the last couple years,” Narduzzi said, referring to the decreased role the tight ends played in the passing game last season. The coach also pointed to Gragg’s speed and ability to stretch the field as reasons why the senior won the starting job.
Another offensive position that’s still undecided is that of backup quarterback, as Nick Patti and Jeff George Jr. continue to battle it out.
