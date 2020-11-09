PITTSBURGH – Pitt football won its first game in six weeks on Saturday, a convincing 41-17 victory over Florida State that snapped a four-game losing streak. There’s no question the return of Panthers’ starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who had missed the prior two games with an injury, had a sizable impact on both his team and the game itself.
“When you don’t have your starter out there, it’s different,” coach Pat Narduzzi said on Monday.
Despite Pickett not being fully healthy, he completed 77.8 percent of his passes and scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown against the Seminoles. Narduzzi expects his senior quarterback will be closer to full strength for Saturday evening’s game against Georgia Tech.
“When Kenny Pickett is in the game, it's a different ballgame whether he can scramble or not,” Narduzzi said. “Again, he wasn't full go, and I think he came out of that game feeling really good, which is a positive. So he'll be a week healthier this week as we go, and then maybe there's some opportunities to run him a little bit more if we have to.”
Narduzzi also credited Pickett’s presence on the field for giving not just the offensive players confidence but also the defense and special teams.
“I think all those things are factors mentally,” Narduzzi said. "I think our defense feeds off our offense, our offense feeds off the defense.
“When (the offense is) moving the ball down the field and scoring and defense gives them a nice short field and they score, they feed off each other.”
The coach believes the inability to play complimentary football in the previous two games led to losing efforts.
“It gets frustrating and that's when things happen in the second half, which we saw against Miami, we certainly saw against Notre Dame where guys are trying to do too much instead of just do their job, and then it gives up even bigger plays,” Narduzzi said.
Offensive line shines
The offensive line's run blocking was more effective against Florida State. The group also performed well in pass protection, with Pickett sacked only once.
“Our guys did some good things Saturday in all phases of the run game and obviously the pass game, keeping Kenny clean as they did,” Narduzzi said. “Shouldn't even have gave up the one sack that we did, but Carter (Warren) got his hand chopped down and just didn't have as good a punch with that left arm.”
Pitt’s run game looked better than it had in weeks as the Panthers finished with 148 yards on the ground versus the Seminoles after failing to gain 100 rushing yards in any of the four previous games. The run game’s performances against Miami and Notre Dame were particularly bad, as the Panthers gained just 22 and 44 yards, respectively.
Narduzzi recognized that fact, but pointed out Pitt hasn’t been the only team that struggled to run the ball against Notre Dame’s defensive line. Clemson failed to get much going on the ground against the Fighting Irish in its double-overtime loss on Saturday. The Tigers feature one of the nation’s most prolific running backs in Travis Etienne, who was held to 28 yards in South Bend.
“(Clemson) had 34. Well, we had (44), so we got them by 10,” Narduzzi said. “That's what I'm talking about. It's not easy. It’s a good defense, as we talked about.”
Irish in the ACC
After speaking of Notre Dame’s upset of a top-ranked Clemson team, Narduzzi was asked how he felt about having the Fighting Irish as a full ACC member this year.
Notre Dame is an independent school when it comes to football, despite being an ACC member in other sports. The ACC and Notre Dame have a five-game agreement every year, but Notre Dame joined the conference for football this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Narduzzi is not in favor of the part-time status of Notre Dame football but said he would welcome the Irish as a full member.
“If you want to play in the ACC, come play in the ACC,” Narduzzi said. “Then again, I'm not at commissioner. That's (Commissioner) Swofford's job to help out there.
“To me it's either play or don't play. And if you don't want to play, let's not give them five games; let them go play BYU and whoever else they want to play,” Narduzzi said. “But we shouldn't give them a game. But they're talented and we'd love to have them in the ACC for sure.”
