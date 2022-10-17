PITTSBURGH – Pitt football has been a bit of a head scratcher this year. The Panthers took Tennessee – currently ranked No. 3 in the country – to overtime with an injured backup quarterback playing in the second half in Week 2, then played an absolute stinker of a game against Georgia Tech three weeks later before rebounding with the best single-game rushing performance in the history of the program against Virginia Tech.
Pat Narduzzi was pleased with how his team executed against the Hokies before the bye week, but he believes Pitt’s best football still lies ahead.
“Probably one of our better performances of the year where all three phases you felt clicked a little bit,” Narduzzi said at his Monday press conference. “I still think we haven't played our best game of the year. I think that's a good thing. I think we still have more.”
One of the tougher things to figure out has been Pitt’s passing game. Kedon Slovis began the year throwing for 503 yards in six quarters against West Virginia and Tennessee. Since then, he’s thrown for 664 yards over three games.
Narduzzi was asked on Monday how he’d assess his quarterback’s play at the midway point of the season.
“I'd say it's maybe above average. I wouldn't say it's a winning effort every time,” Narduzzi replied. “I think it can be better. And, again, he thinks it can be better as well.”
Narduzzi added that he thinks he and his staff have perhaps been guilty of overcoaching Slovis.
“Put it this way: I think he's a pleaser, and I think he's trying to do everything exactly the right way. Sometimes I think he can overthink things,” Narduzzi said. “I think we just got to kind of let it go and maybe don't overcoach him as much and let him play football and let him do what he does.”
“As a quarterback, sometimes you can clutter his mind with useless details. Instead of just saying, ‘Hey, let him go play ball,’” Narduzzi continued.
While the passing game has struggled, the running game is on fire with Israel Abanikanda leading the way. Abanikanda’s six touchdowns and 320 yards powered the Panthers past the Hokies before the bye week, and he’s currently ranked sixth in the country in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns.
Narduzzi says it’s up to the coaches to ensure Abanikanda can continue on the same pace.
“We don't want Izzy thinking. It's a coach's job to put him in a position to be successful,” Narduzzi said. “Our offense has done that, and we've done an outstanding job running the football, period. And we'll continue to do that.”
Abanikanda’s game against Virginia Tech will be remembered for what he did on the ground, but he also had a few blitz pickups that allowed Slovis extra time to throw. It’s a far cry from the Abanikanda who didn’t play more in his freshman year because he struggled in pass protection.
“He's gotten better, but it's a week-by-week thing, too. I think he had a really good week last week. That’s what we talk about, consistency. He's got to do it every week.
"He's been good in some weeks and some weeks he's not been,” Narduzzi said. “He had great focus last week and stepped up and did some good things.’
Narduzzi had a piece of bad news to share on Monday. The coach announced that left tackle Carter Warren, who has missed the last two games, is done for the season with an injury.
“A guy that has tried for the last, really, three weeks to bounce back and play. This guy wants to play bad,” Narduzzi said. “I really feel bad. We've done everything in our power as trainers and doctors to try to get him as close as he could and try to get him back on the field to play. And, again, his future is important, as well.”
Warren started 39 games over the last four seasons. He chose to forgo the 2022 NFL Draft and return for his final season of eligibility. Warren was one of the team’s leaders and was named a captain by his teammates ahead of the season.
“I can't thank him enough for all the efforts he's made,” Narduzzi said. “It's sad to think that he's played his last ball game, you know, in that Pitt uniform. I don't even want to think about it. He didn't want to think about it.
“That's why he's tried so hard. He's tried to rehab it, tried to get back. It doesn't feel good enough,” Narduzzi said. “We need to get him prepared for his next journey in the NFL. It's only fair for him to be able to do that.”
With Warren being done for the season, Narduzzi said sophomore Branson Taylor will be the left tackle going forward. Taylor started the last two games in place of Warren. The coach also added that the three-man rotation at tackle right now includes Taylor, Gabe Houy and Matt Goncalves, with Goncalves serving as the swing tackle.
Following their bye week, the Panthers return to action Saturday when they’ll travel to Louisville for a primetime matchup against quarterback Malik Cunningham and the Cardinals.
