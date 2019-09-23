PITTSBURGH – During the week following Pitt’s 17-10 loss to Penn State, there was no discussion between Pat Narduzzi and Mark Whipple about being more aggressive offensively.
Though aggressive is exactly what Pitt was against Central Florida this past weekend, as the Panthers successfully pulled off a gadget play – dubbed the “Pitt Special” – on fourth-and-2 with under a minute remaining to shock the No. 15 team in the country.
“Not really,” Narduzzi said at his Monday press conference when asked if he and offensive coordinator Whipple had talked about being more aggressive, following a widely criticized decision to attempt a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 1 while trailing by a touchdown with under five minutes to go against Penn State.
Narduzzi said the decision to be more conservative against the Nittany Lions had a lot to do with their defense.
“I think, again, going back to that Penn State game, the fourth-and-1 that we’re afraid what defense they’re going to be in,” Narduzzi said. “That’s a gamble especially where you are on that field. If we don’t get that one, you guys are screaming and they score a touchdown on a drive, it’s like you just lost the game. But we’re gambling all the time. Every play is a gamble.”
The coach gave credit to both his players and Whipple for making the “Pitt Special” work.
“Comes down to execution,” Narduzzi said. “If one guy doesn’t do his job, it becomes an ugly play. Becomes a gamble. The gamble is only if you don’t execute. So the play was the play. It had a nice name. The whole deal.
“But just wait for the right time to call it against the right defense. Coach Whipple did a heck of a job. My hat goes off to him. He made the call, I listen to him and say I like it.”
Despite the Panthers pulling off a big upset, there are still things Narduzzi believes his team can improve upon going forward. One of those things is the kicking game.
Alex Kessman missed both his field goal tries against UCF and has missed five field goals on eight attempts this season. Kessman missed just four field goals all of last year.
Narduzzi, known for making bold predictions in the past, made perhaps another one on Monday in regards to the kicking game.
“I’m going to go on record saying we probably won’t miss another field goal the rest of the year,” Narduzzi said
Narduzzi wouldn’t get into specifics about what has been ailing Kessman this season, but recognizes what it is.
“I know what it is. I won’t discuss it,” Narduzzi said. “But I think it will get fixed.”
After Kessman missed his second field goal against UCF early in the fourth quarter – which would’ve tied the game at 31 – Narduzzi grabbed Kessman as the clearly despondent kicker was walking to the sideline. Narduzzi gave Kessman a hug and spoke into his ear.
“I said, ‘Listen, don’t worry about it; let it go. You’re going to kick the game winner,’ ” Narduzzi recounted on Monday. “And I think he did. That’s all I said to him.”
Kessman did in fact kick the game winner; his extra point following the “Pitt Special” gave the Panthers a one-point edge over UCF with less than a minute remaining.
It remains to be seen if Narduzzi’s words will help turn Kessman’s season around. According to Narduzzi, it’s only the second time he’s talked to a kicker during a game. The first time came in a pretty big moment, against No. 2 Clemson in Death Valley in 2016. Chris Blewitt had an extra point bounce off the left upright and missed a field goal when he hit the ball low as time expired at the end of the first half. Narduzzi found Blewitt at halftime, kissed him on the cheek, bringing a smile to his kicker’s face and putting Blewitt at ease. Blewitt would go on to make a 48-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in the game, giving Pitt a 43-42 upset of No. 2 Clemson.
“I don’t like mess to with kickers. I’ve talked to two kickers on game day, once at Clemson and once Saturday. I stay away from those guys,” Narduzzi said. “Only when they need it.”
