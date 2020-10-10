It was the best of times; it was the worst of times for Pitt kicker Alex Kessman on Saturday in Chestnut Hill.
After making a career-long and school-record 58-yard field goal to knot the score at 24 with 40 seconds remaining in regulation, Kessman missed an extra point in overtime as Pitt fell 31-30 to Boston College.
For the second straight week, the Panthers (3-2, 2-2) lost by a single point.
“Tough one for the Panthers today again,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game. “The kids played their tails off. Don’t fault their effort at all.”
Boston College (3-1, 2-1) got the ball to start overtime and wide receiver Zay Flowers quickly scored his third touchdown of the day. Flowers finished the game with 162 yards to lead all receivers.
The Panthers did not go quietly, as quarterback Kenny Pickett kept the game alive while limping following an ankle injury late in the third quarter. Pickett rushed the ball on fourth-and-one in overtime, barely getting enough yardage to make a first down. He then threw a short pass to wideout Taysir Mack who powered his way into the end zone to make the score 31-30.
It looked at as though the game was headed to double overtime but Kessman’s extra point attempt sailed wide right. It was the third miss of the day for Kessman, as he also missed field goals from 55 and 49 yards.
Pickett’s performance wasn’t always pretty, but it was gutsy. The senior quarterback completed 25 of 48 passes for 266 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He added 36 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak in the first quarter.
“Kenny’s a tough son of a gun, let me just tell you,” Narduzzi said. “I’ll go to war with that guy any day. He’s tough, he played his tail off.”
Pitt’s offense struggled to get the ground game going again, with leading rusher Vincent Davis gaining just 46 yards on 17 carries. In the passing game, Pitt’s receivers often struggled to get separation, leading to Pickett throwing at times to wideouts who were well-covered.
Pitt’s defense failed to get to quarterback Phil Jurkovec early; the unit didn’t record a sack until late in the first half. Boston College scored on three of its first four possessions, giving the Eagles a 17-14 lead at halftime.
Jurkovec finished the day completing 19 of 35 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns.
“Defense gave up too many points in the first half, way too many points,” defensive end Rashad Weaver said. “You can’t do that in the ACC.”
Despite looking shaky early and allowing Flowers to score a 44-yard and a 77-yard touchdown in regulation, Pitt’s defense tightened up in the second half. After Flowers’ 77-yarder gave Boston College a 24-14 lead on the second play of the second half, Pitt’s defense forced five punts and a fumble before Eagles’ kicker Aaron Boumerhi missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime.
Pitt’s defense finished the day with five sacks, including three from defensive end Patrick Jones II. Jones’ fellow defensive end Weaver had a strip sack of Jurkovec early in the fourth quarter with Boston College threatening deep in Pitt territory. While Pitt’s offense didn’t score on the ensuing drive, Weaver’s play kept the Panthers within three.
Questionable officiating was also a story of the game, as it twice appeared in the first half that Boston College had fumbled in the red zone, though both times the Eagles kept the ball.
On Boston College’s first drive, Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis appeared to have jostled the ball loose from tailback David Bailey; Dennis also recovered the ball. After a lengthy review, officials overturned the call, ruling that Bailey’s knee was down. The drive resulted in an Eagles field goal.
On a drive late in the second quarter with Boston College again in the red zone, tailback Pat Garwo appeared to fumble, though it was ruled he was down on the field. The call stood following a review, and the Eagles would score a touchdown on the drive.
Boston College maintaining possession on those two drives led to 10 points.
When asked if the officials had given him any explanation on the two calls, Narduzzi said: “No. None. I thought both of them were fumbles; the second one, I didn’t think there was a doubt. I don’t know how they overturned the first one, I don’t think the video evidence (was there)—but coaches will coach, officials will officiate, but we seem to be getting beat in the booth.
“Great job by our defense ripping the ball out and giving us a chance, but replay saw it a different way.”
The road for Pitt doesn’t get any easier. The Panthers travel to face No. 7 Miami next week before facing No. 5 Notre Dame at home on Oct. 24.
