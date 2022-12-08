FILE - Heather Lyke makes remarks after being introduced as the new athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh, in Pittsburgh, Pa., in this March 20, 2017, file photo. An outside company could help a school monitor NIL deals athletes are making and assess market value, but what if the final version of whatever law that comes out of Capitol Hill prohibits schools from doing that? “I wanted us to know what we needed first before just going to the market, because they’ll sell you everything,” Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke said. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)