PITTSBURGH – Pitt’s first game is two weeks away and Saturday’s final live scrimmage could go a long way in determining who will be starting for the Panthers on Aug. 31.
“Tomorrow is a big day,” coach Pat Narduzzi said prior to Friday’s practice. “Tomorrow is really that last chance to try to make a move on the depth chart. I think that there will be some moves and solidifications of the depth chart after tomorrow.”
One of the biggest position battles during training camp has been in the linebacking corps. Linebackers coach Rob Harley still would not name any starters at Friday’s practice.
“We got Scrimmage 2 coming, a lot’s going to be decided by that,” Harley said. “We had movement after Scrimmage 1 in terms of starting out with certain units. I think tomorrow is going to tell us a lot.”
Following the first training camp practice two weeks ago, Narduzzi went as far as saying more competition exists at linebacker than at any other position.
“You’ve got Saleem Brightwell and Elias Reynolds. Both those guys have started at the mike linebacker before, and then you’ve got Chase Pine, who’s also started against Stanford,” Narduzzi said. “So there’s a lot of guys that have started different games at different positions, so there’s a lot of competition at that linebacker spot.”
Brightwell and Reynolds are still battling at the mike linebacker position. Brightwell started all 12 games at the position in 2017, but Reynolds got the starting nod last year after an injury prematurely ended the season of starting mike linebacker Quintin Wirginis.
Brightwell started one game last season at the money linebacker spot.
Reynolds and Brightwell get along well, providing each other with healthy – and tough – competition for the starting job.
“We know it’s a competition, so neither one of us is letting up,” Reynolds said.
Pine faces competition at the money linebacker position from Kylan Johnson, a graduate transfer from Florida. Johnson played in 33 games for the Gators and started in nine.
Cam Bright spent last season serving as a backup at the star position, but finds himself battling with Phil Campbell III, who is switching from safety to linebacker this season.
Added to the mix is freshman phenom Leslie Smith, who has turned many heads in the past two weeks of camp. Smith was the first commit of Pitt’s 2019 recruiting class.
“(Smith) is maybe one of the most impressive freshmen so far, just the way he’s hung in there and really gotten a lot of reps,” Narduzzi said this week.
Smith’s position coach also praised the young linebacker.
“I just think it’s the knowledge of it, not going out there and having missed assignments,” Harley said. “To say that about a freshman in Practice 13 with 12 different installs of all these plays and all this stuff that’s going on, just that alone – to go out there and execute and not mess it up – is huge.
“That’s where he’s at right now. He’s playing at a really high level when you look at him being a true freshman.”
Harley also said Smith could see playing time this season, something Narduzzi agreed is a possibility.
“(Smith is) very smart and has picked up the defense. I could see him playing four games, maybe five, six, seven, who knows,” Narduzzi said.
The freshman has also caught the attention of his fellow linebackers.
“He’s flying around, getting to the ball,” Pine said of Smith. “He’s always engaged, he’s always excited, he’s always willing to learn,” Reynolds said. “He takes notes well. He’s always listening; he’s always present.”
Saturday’s scrimmage should provide clarity in the depth chart at every position. Narduzzi said he won’t be focusing on any specific position during the scrimmage.
“My job tomorrow is to just focus on the team, making sure that we get into situations that we need. Then we’ll focus on certain positions,” Narduzzi said.
“Every position is open, really. There might be a solid one, but who’s the two or three? Those are all huge battles that are happening at every position.”
