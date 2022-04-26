Pitt had three players invited to the NFL scouting combine, but many more took part in Pitt’s Pro Day hoping to draw the attention of NFL scouts. We’ll highlight those players ahead of this week’s NFL Draft. First up, offensive players.
Lucas Krull wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine this year, a decision that didn’t sit well with the tight end.
“No disrespect to anybody, but I felt like I should have been there,” Krull said on Pitt’s pro day in March.
“I knew I had to come here and prove everybody wrong.”
Prove them wrong he did.
Krull’s performance in several drills on pro day would have landed him squarely among the top tight end performers at the combine. He ran a 4.54 40-yard dash, which would have placed him second among tight ends at the Combine. Krull’s 35-inch vertical would have been good enough for third among tight ends, while his 10-foot broad jump and 4.35 short shuttle would have placed him fourth in both categories. He measured in at 6-foot-6, 253 pounds on pro day and his combination of athleticism and size could intrigue many NFL teams.
A Shawnee, Kansas native, Krull initially focused on baseball in college, spending two years pitching at Jefferson College in Missouri and he was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 34th round of the 2018 MLB draft before deciding to focus on football and enrolling at Florida. He didn’t see much playing time with the Gators due to the emergence of tight end Kyle Pitts, who was selected fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL draft.
After a two-year stint at Florida, Krull transferred to Pitt prior to the 2020 season. He received praise during that summer’s training camp from quarterback Kenny Pickett and coach Pat Narduzzi. Unfortunately, Krull’s 2020 season ended prematurely when he sustained an injury in Pitt’s second game of the year.
Following his recovery, a healthy Krull showed just what he could do in 2021. He started 11 of Pitt’s 14 contests, catching 38 balls for 451 yards and six touchdowns. It was the most production the Panthers had gotten out of the tight end position in years. Krull caught the game-winning score in overtime against North Carolina, an 11-yard touchdown pass from Pickett in the driving rain to give the Panthers a crucial November conference win, setting Pitt up to clinch the ACC Coastal Division against Virginia nine days later.
His performance in 2021 earned him All-ACC second team honors and an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Fox Sports draft analyst Rob Rang named Krull as one of his lead sleeper picks in this year’s draft in a recent article.
Krull’s coach thinks the tight end will make an impact in the NFL.
“I think the sky’s the limit for Lucas,” Narduzzi said. “He’s a huge target and quarterbacks like that … He’s athletic and can do it all. He’s going to make somebody really happy I think.”
In addition to Krull, three Pitt wide receivers showed off their skills on pro day in late March.
Taysir Mack transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2018 season after spending two years at Indiana. Mack made 27 starts over his four seasons at Pitt while playing in 40 games for the Panthers.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Mack broke out in his second season at Pitt, catching 63 passes for 736 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. His 2020 season was marred by two injuries requiring surgery that saw him amass just 305 receiving yards in eight games. He bounced back in 2021, catching 27 passes for 461 yards in eight games before sustaining an injury against Miami that forced him to miss the rest of the season. Mack earned an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before running a 4.47 40-yard dash on Pitt’s pro day.
In an interview on The Rally in March, Mack said he’s been training at House of Athlete facilities in Florida. House of Athlete was founded by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Mack has been training with other NFL draft hopefuls, as well as current NFL players who he’s learned a lot from.
“Just being consistent, hard work, learning the ins and outs of the game,” Mack said.
One of those current NFL players is five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Mack says he’s learned a lot just watching how Landry goes about his business on a daily basis.
“How he trains his body, his preparation and everything, that’s big,” Mack said. “Him being able to speak to us guys, relate to us, tell us about the process, and giving us a little insight definitely goes a long way.”
Like Mack, wide receiver Tre Tipton struggled with injuries over the course of his long Pitt career. An Apollo native, Tipton originally committed to Pitt when Paul Chryst was still the coach. Tipton wound up playing seven seasons at Pitt, receiving two medical redshirts. He sustained season-ending injuries in two other seasons as well.
In addition to dealing with injuries, Tipton has suffered losses of friends and family –including his mom, who passed away last year – and has been open about his struggles with mental health. His experiences led to him forming L.O.V.E. – Living Out Victoriously Everyday – an organization that aims to help student athletes with mental health issues.
Tipton played in 51 games at Pitt, starting six contests at wide receiver. He caught 40 passes for 406 yards during his career and developed into a solid special teams player. He made a crucial play against Tennessee last year, reaching over the goal line to ensure Kirk Christodoulou’s punt stayed out of the end zone. The ball was spotted at Tennessee’s own 3-yardline, pinning the Volunteers deep as Pitt clung to a seven-point lead in the second half.
Overcoming obstacles and spinning it into something positive earned Tipton national recognition. In December, Tipton was honored with Disney Spirit Award, which is presented annually to the most inspirational player in college football.
After earning his Master’s in Social Work in December, Tipton has given motivational talks at school districts in western Pennsylvania, including Richland. Tipton spoke to middle and high school students at Richland High School in January, bringing a message of positivity and kindness.
The 6-foot, 186-pound Tipton ran a 4.66 40-yard dash on Pitt’s pro day. He said he was happy to be catching balls from Pickett again and getting the chance to perform in front of scouts from 31 NFL teams.
“I had a great time,” Tipton said. “I performed in front of however many scouts are here. I don’t know too many people, even from the past, that have had this type of opportunity.”
Tipton doesn’t know what his future holds but says he’s ready for it – whether it comes on or off the football field.
“That’s God’s decision. That’s not really my decision right now and it’s in God’s hands. Whatever that ends up being, I’m going to do. If that ends up me being on a team, I’d be more than thankful,” Tipton said. “If that’s me saving the world and changing the world by speaking, I’m gonna do that too. Whatever it may be, whatever God wants from me, I’m gonna make sure to do.”
Wide receiver Melquise Stovall transferred to Pitt last season after spending two years at Hawaii and two years at California. Stovall played in ten games for the Panthers in 2021, starting one contest. He caught 16 balls for 203 yards and one touchdown in a crowded wide receiver corps. Stovall sustained an injury that kept him out of the final two regular season games and the ACC Championship Game, but he was able to return and play in the Peach Bowl.
Stovall also played on special teams, serving as a kick and punt returner in several games. He returned three kicks for 46 yards and nine punts for three yards.
The 5-foot-8, 186-pound Stovall showed off his speed on Pitt’s pro day, clocking in with a 4.47 40-yard dash and a 4.19 short shuttle time.
“We’ve been kind of dreaming about this since we were kids,” Stovall said on pro day. “So to get out here and really put on a show for all these scouts, it’s nerve-wracking but a wonderful feeling at the same time.”
Offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson also took part in Pitt’s pro day. Wilson transferred to Pitt from Hampton prior to the 2020 season. In two seasons at Pitt, Wilson played in 12 games as a backup offensive tackle.
Wilson measured in at 6-foot-4 ½ and 295 pounds on pro day while getting in 18 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
The draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. and concludes Saturday evening. Undrafted free agents are typically signed within the first 24-48 hours following the conclusion of the Draft.
