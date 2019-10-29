Pitt’s 2019 season is two-thirds over already, and the Panthers have certainly entertained. Six of their eight games have been decided by one score; three of those games have seen the game-winning score come in the final minute of action.
The Panthers have played far from perfect, but they hold a 5-3 record.
Theoretically, the toughest part of their schedule is behind them, but it’s anyone’s guess how the wild ACC Coastal shakes out.
Mistakes the Panthers have made all season finally caught up to them against Miami and will need to be corrected if Pitt wants to repeat as division champions.
Too many drops: Drops by the wide receivers and tight ends were a major story line against Miami, with good reason; if the Panthers hang onto just one of those balls, it might have been enough to swing the outcome of the game.
Instead, Pitt suffered a four-point loss and the offense was held without a touchdown for the second time in its last 11 games.
According to Cam Mellor, lead college football analyst at Pro Football Focus, Pitt has 26 drops this season.
That’s an average of 3.3 drops per game, a significant figure on an offense that has had to rely on the passing game more this season as the Panthers have had difficulty finding consistency on the ground.
“It’s no different than a field goal kicker. It’s like what do you do when a kicker is missing them,” coach Pat Narduzzi said on Monday when asked how he addresses the drops with his pass catchers. “You love him up, you put your arm around him and try to get the best out of him. The big thing is you’ve got to let it go.”
Narduzzi added that it may be more mental than mechanical when it comes to his receivers dropping passes.
“The psychological part of it is huge, and just trying to maintain that and just –you can’t think about dropping the ball, you’ve got to think about catching the ball, and that D-word is a bad word.
Points off turnovers and short fields: The Pitt defense turned in another outstanding performance against Miami, limiting the Hurricanes to just 208 yards of offense. It was the lowest yardage total the unit has allowed against an FBS opponent this year and it boosted Pitt to No. 14 nationally in total defense.
Ten of Miami’s 16 points came off two turnovers – both Kenny Pickett interceptions in Pitt territory – something that has unfortunately become a trend for the Panthers this year.
Some numbers on Pitt turnovers and short fields this season:
• Of the 171 points allowed by Pitt this season, 62 have come off turnovers.
• Pitt has turned the ball over 13 times, and allowed scores on ten drives following a turnover – eight touchdowns and two field goals. All 10 scores occurred when the Panthers’ offense or special teams turned the ball over in their own territory.
• The eight touchdown drives that began in Pitt territory following turnovers totaled 207 yards – an average of 25.9 yards per touchdown drive.
• Pitt has allowed 20 touchdowns this season, 10 of which came on short fields – the aforementioned eight scored following turnovers in Pitt territory; one scored after a blocked punt gave Virginia the ball at the Pitt 19; and a garbage time touchdown following a turnover on downs to Virginia at the Pitt 27.
• One touchdown against Pitt came when the defense wasn’t even on the field – a Central Florida punt return touchdown.
Pitt’s defense not allowing long drives: Pitt’s defense has been suffocating when opponents begin drives in their own territory. Of the 94 drives Pitt opponents have started in their own territory, only nine have resulted in touchdowns – or less than 10 percent.
The offense and special teams handing opponents short fields this year has done more than cost the defense better stats – it’s likely cost Pitt games. Without short fields against Virginia and Miami, it’s very easy to see the Panthers sitting at 7-1 now. The Central Florida, Delaware, and Duke games wouldn’t have been as close as they were without short fields and mistakes on special teams and offense.
Remaining schedule: The Panthers need just one more win to become bowl eligible. Pitt has four games left, all conference matchups. First up, the Panthers will travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech Saturday at 4 p.m. They then have 12 days before their next game, a Thursday night matchup against North Carolina at Heinz Field. Pitt travels to Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech on Nov. 23 before returning home for the season finale against Boston College.
The Panthers opened as nine-point favorites against a Georgia Tech team that is in rebuild mode, but the line dropped to seven on Tuesday according to betonline.ag. ESPN’s Football Power Index has Pitt favored to win all of its remaining games.
