Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.