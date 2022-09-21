PITTSBURGH – After three years of a pass-heavy offense, the Pitt football team has seen some success running the ball in the first three games of the season in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offense.
The running game had its best outing of the season against Western Michigan, totaling 238 yards on 52 rushes. After the Broncos pulled within a touchdown late in the third quarter, Pitt brought down the hammer, running the ball at will in the fourth quarter. The Panthers rushed 19 times for 118 yards and a touchdown in the final period, while possessing the ball for 12 minutes.
“That was awesome. Just running the same play over and over was just great to establish the run,” Pitt offensive lineman Jake Kradel said.
Junior running back Daniel Carter has enjoyed the ground game playing a more prominent role this season.
“It definitely feels good when the run game is going, because that’s what we preach every day,” Carter said. “It felt good to us to know we can run the ball all game and we can wear a defense out.”
The running backs aren’t the only ones who are relishing Pitt’s newfound ground game.
“Getting a chance to really establish the run is something we weren’t able to do last year,” Kradel said. “We had Kenny (Pickett) and we could pass it 60 or 70 times a game, but us on the offensive line, we love to establish the run. Get something going, set our pads and then throw the ball when we have to.”
Returning balance to the offense and running the ball more was a goal for Pat Narduzzi ahead of the season. He was pleased with how Cignetti’s offense looked during training camp this summer and said he expected the team to have a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in four years.
Three weeks into the season, running back Israel Abanikanda is on pace to surpass the 1,000-yard mark. Despite rushing for just 15 yards in the season opener against West Virginia, Abanikanda has averaged 143.5 yards per game in his past two outings. He leads the ACC in both rushing yards and all-purpose yards.
While the Panthers as a team rushed for only 76 yards against West Virginia in the opener, they got that many yards on one play against Tennessee. Abanikanda ran to the right before cutting across the field and streaking to the end zone.
Carter said he’s not surprised at all by what Abanikanda has been able to do so far this season.
“I remember his first run during spring (practice) before COVID," Carter said. "He broke a long one and it was like, 'Oh, this kid’s going to be special – and he is.”
Carter said Abanikanda has put in the work to be successful.
“(He’s) definitely taking the coaching every day,” Carter said. “When he was a young guy, his head was everywhere. He didn’t know who to look at in protection and now we’ve been watching more film, so now he’s looking where he’s supposed to look at and slowing down, reading defense in the run game and stuff like that. He’s doing a good job.”
Abanikanda has gotten the majority of the carries this season since his fellow tailback Rodney Hammond Jr. was injured in the opener. Against Western Michigan, Abanikanda rushed 31 times for 133 yards and one touchdown, including nine carries for 61 yards in the fourth quarter.
Despite Abanikanda’s heavy workload against the Broncos, Narduzzi isn’t planning on giving him a rest by sitting him for the upcoming contest against Rhode Island.
“I mean, maybe (we) don't give him 31 carries," Narduzzi said. "I'm sure he wants to play. Put it this way, we put too much work in not to play. Unless he's banged up, he's going to want to play. They all want to play.
‘If I grabbed Izzy, said ‘I'm thinking about resting you this week.’ He'd look at me, ‘Coach, you don't like me?’ They want to play the game of football. They love football. They're going to go play.
“We'll rest him up Tuesday, Wednesday, give him less carries. He'll be ready to go Saturday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.