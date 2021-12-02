PITTSBURGH – When Kenny Pickett chose to return to Pitt for a final season, one of the things that made the decision easier was the caliber of team he believed the Panthers had.
“It helped me coming back, knowing we had this kind of team,” Pickett said after Pitt clinched the ACC Coastal Division against Virginia.
“I don’t think I’d be here if I didn’t think that this team was special. I knew we were capable of doing this.”
The Panthers weren’t supposed to be here. After a 6-5 season in 2020 and losing five starters on defense and their stalwart, four-year starter at center, few thought the Panthers would be contenders in the ACC. In the preseason poll of ACC media members, Pitt was picked to finish fourth in the division behind North Carolina, Miami and Virginia Tech. Just one media member picked Pitt to win the division.
Now the Panthers are playing in the ACC championship game for the second time in four seasons.
So how did they get here?
Pitt’s offense has led the way on a team that has been known for its defense in recent years and is coached by Pat Narduzzi, a former defensive coordinator.
The play of Pickett has taken the offense to new heights this season. His play earned the quarterback ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors this week. After never throwing for more than 13 touchdown passes in a single season prior to 2021 and totaling 39 scores over the previous four seasons, Pickett threw for 40 touchdowns this year and became the first 4,000-yard passer in Pitt history. Pickett has led the Panthers offense from averaging 29 points per game last year to 42.8 points per game this year, giving Pitt the No. 4 scoring offense in the country.
When asked what he’s improved from last season, Pickett said, “I think I’m just a step faster mentally, getting through my progressions, reading defenses.”
Of course, Pickett hasn’t done it all by himself, which Narduzzi was quick to point out during his Sunday press conference ahead of the championship game. The talent around Pickett has improved as well.
“Kenny can’t do it all by himself,” Narduzzi said. “It comes down to all the guys around him. Kenny can't be who he is without Jordan Addison. You know, a guy that's running down the field, getting open, running precise routes. The rest of the guys – he can't do it without his offensive line.”
Pickett said the same thing when asked about winning the ACC honors.
“All those individual accolades are very team-oriented, starting with the guys up front,” Pickett said. “I’ve played with a lot of great players next to me in the huddle. I’m grateful for all the hard work they’ve put in as well.”
The improved and deep offensive line has certainly been a factor in the offense’s success. The line returned three starters from last season in left tackle Carter Warren, right guard Jake Kradel and right tackle Gabe Houy. Pitt added Maryland transfer Marcus Minor to play left guard and promoted senior Owen Drexel to starting center after he spent two years serving as the backup to Jimmy Morrissey. Warren earned ACC second-team honors, Minor and Houy were named to the third team, and Kradel and Drexel each received honorable mention recognition.
Injuries along the line have forced backups into action and caused players to be shuffled around. Blake Zubovic has started three games for the Panthers, each at a different interior position. Matt Goncalves has started four games at right tackle and two of those starts came when Houy shifted inside to right guard.
“We've had a juggle some linemen in there, so we've done it different ways. That doesn't happen if you don't have quality guys to step up,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve done a nice job with the next man up.”
The emergence of Addison as one of the country’s top wide receivers – he currently leads college football with 17 touchdown receptions – has certainly helped push Pickett’s numbers into the stratosphere. Addison is one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best receiver in college football. He was named to the ACC first team at wide receiver this week after earning honorable mention status in his true freshman season last year. He was also named to the ACC third team at the all-purpose spot for his job on punt returns.
Another thing that has helped Pitt get to where it is offensively is the run game. Improved run blocking from the offensive line and the emergence of sophomore Israel Abanikanda and freshman Rodney Hammond Jr. has given the Panthers the ability to pick up hard yards and to run the ball to eat up the clock late in games. Last season, Pitt rushed for 119.9 yards per game – a number skewed by the 317 rushing yards the Panthers posted in the final game against Georgia Tech – to averaging 156.1 rushing yards per game this season.
“We’ve got a football team of players that we trust to make plays at the receiver, tight end and running back positions,” Narduzzi said.
The addition of tight ends Lucas Krull and Gavin Bartholomew has made the offense more dynamic, with the two both able to block and catch passes. Tight end is a position that has been sorely lacking for Pitt in recent years. Krull was injured in Week 2 last season and missed the final nine games. Bartholomew is a true freshman who received his only Power Five offer from Pitt. The two have combined for 61 catches, 715 yards and 10 touchdowns, a far cry from the production from the tight end group last season which caught 10 balls for 100 yards and one touchdown. Krull was named to the ACC second team this week, while Bartholomew was listed on honorable mention.
“Our two tight ends Gavin Bartholomew and Lucas Krull had a total of 11 (receptions) together (against Syracuse). I think that might be the most catches that a tight end duo has had in the last three years. Maybe the last 10 years, I’m not sure.” Narduzzi said.
“When your tight ends are making plays, and you have to cover 6-foot-6 tight end or a 6-foot-4 tight end, that’s physical and got great hands, naturally, it makes that defense become a little thinner.”
The great play by individuals on the offense has added up to a big season for the Panthers and led them to another ACC championship game appearance in Charlotte.
“I’ve said before, all the individual accolades come to the best team. You see how many guys we have on all those different teams throughout the ACC and we’re in the championship game,” Pickett said. “That doesn’t happen by accident.”
“I’m excited for everybody and proud of all the work we put in.”
