Brandon Hill’s first start at Pitt came in less than ideal circumstances. The Panthers had lost their previous four games after starting 2020 with a 3-0 record. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of Notre Dame, which routed Pitt 45-3 at Heinz Field. A trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State loomed.
Following the Notre Dame loss, strong safety Paris Ford announced he was opting out of the remainder of the season. Redshirt freshman Hill was thrust into the starting position for Pitt’s matchup with the Seminoles and made his presence known immediately. He led the Panthers in tackles, forced a fumble and put an exclamation point on Pitt’s victory with a 50-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter. He earned ACC defensive back of the week honors in his first start.
Now, Hill is hoping to extend Pitt’s three-year streak of having a defensive back selected in the NFL draft.
Pitt has had at least one defensive back drafted in each of the three previous years and four out of the past five as Damarri Mathis, Damar Hamlin, Jason Pinnock, Dane Jackson, Avonte Maddox and Jordan Whitehead have all heard their names called during the draft. Hill is hoping to join the club this coming weekend.
After starting 27 games at Pitt over the past three seasons, the redshirt junior is ready to take a shot at the next level.
At the NFL combine in March, Hill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, the fastest time among safeties at the combine. Hill was the second Pitt player to have the best 40-yard dash time among his position group at the combine along with defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Hill waited until pro day to run the short shuttle and his time of 4.12 seconds would have been the best at his position at the combine.
Pat Narduzzi was asked what is about Pitt players that leads them to be so fast. He credited Pitt’s head strength and conditioning coach and the way the Panthers practice.
“I think it’s the strength work that we do," Narduzzi said. "I think it’s getting them to play fast every day in practice. We play fast. We try to practice fast every day. We try to get the best out of them. My hat goes off to Mike Stacchiotti and our strength staff.”
Though speed is nothing new for Hill, who ran track in high school in addition to playing football. He began playing football at age 9 and originally intended to play running back in high school. Hill said his head coach put him in defensive back drills, but gave him a choice – he could play running back on the junior varsity team or play safety on the varsity team. He said the opportunity wound up being a blessing.
A three-star recruit out of Wekiva High School in Apopka, Florida, Hill came to Pitt in 2019. He played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020, starting two. His speed and physicality made him an impactful player in Pitt’s secondary over the past three seasons.
Hill called Pitt’s defensive playbook “one of the most complicated in college football” and says he believes that complexity and playing safety in Narduzzi’s quarters defense has helped prepare him to play at the next level.
“You can make a lot of checks, especially at the safety position at Pitt, so that’s prepared me very well,” Hill said.
He also credited safeties coach Cory Sanders and secondary coach Archie Collins with helping him develop during his time at Pitt.
“When I came in early, they just harped on the playbook,” Hill said. “I just remember everything they taught me and they’ve been a great help to me to this point.”
Hill is prepared to take what he learned in college and try to make it in the NFL.
“I’m just ready for the opportunity,” Hill said. “I’m ready to play the game at the highest level and excited for what this opportunity brings.”
