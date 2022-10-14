The Pitt football team has reached the midseason mark and just got a much-needed bounce-back victory over Virginia Tech ahead of the bye week. The Panthers sit at 4-2 and 1-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The second half will begin on Oct. 22 when the Panthers travel to Louisville to face quarterback Malik Cunningham and the Cardinals.
Here’s how Pitt is faring halfway through the season.
Quarterback: C+
The Panthers have had three quarterbacks play this year with varying degrees of success. Kedon Slovis’ stats aren’t jumping off the page and the lack of a downfield passing game is noticeable. He left the Tennessee game in Week 2 with a reported concussion and missed the Western Michigan game the following week. When he returned to start against Rhode Island, the Panthers went conservative ahead of ACC play. It’s fair to question if those factors have affected the lack of rhythm in the passing game. Slovis has developed a rapport with tight end Gavin Bartholomew and Jaden Bradley in recent weeks, which could be important with six conference games to finish out the year. Nick Patti took over for Slovis against the Volunteers and it’s tough to properly assess his performance as he was hobbled with an ankle injury in the contest and much of his game relies on his mobility. Nate Yarnell acquitted himself well in his start against Western Michigan, completing 9 of 12 passes despite running scout team just a week earlier.
Offensive line: B-
The offensive line was predicted to be one of the strengths of the team with all five starters form a year ago returning. The unit has been as strong as predicted, though the starting five have yet to play a game together. Right tackle Gabe Houy missed the first three games, center Owen Drexel has missed the past four and left tackle Carter Warren has been absent the previous two. Jake Kradel moved from right guard to center in the wake of Drexel’s injury, meaning left guard Marcus Minor is the only offensive lineman to start each game in his natural position. The unit has struggled with consistency at times, Lapses in pass protection on the left side of the line led to both Slovis and Patti getting hit hard and winding up injured against Tennessee. Slovis suffered another nasty hit on the first offensive play against Georgia Tech. The unit has looked quite a bit sturdier when the offense runs the ball. Solid run blocking and Israel Abanikanda’s speed has proved to be a winning combination for the Panthers.
Running backs: A-
Abanikanda is second in the country in rushing yards (830) and leads the nation with 12 rushing touchdowns. Abanikanda’s yardage total is more than double that of the other four running backs combined, though they’ve all contributed at different times. In fact, Abanikanda’s yardage on touchdowns alone (375) is almost as much as the rest of the tailbacks combined (390). That number is skewed somewhat due to the absence of Rodney Hammond Jr., who was injured in the opening game against West Virginia and hasn’t played since. Hammond was on a roll against the Mountaineers, rushing for a team-high 74 yards and two touchdowns prior to his injury. He’s likely to return following the bye week and will be another potent weapon in the ground game. The unit gets docked for Vincent Davis’ two uncharacteristic fumbles against Georgia Tech, which proved to be costly in a tight game to that point.
Wide receivers: C
There was plenty of turnover in the wide receiving corps in the offseason, so it’s not surprising to see the unit take a step back. Jared Wayne is the senior leader of the group and leads the Panthers in receiving yards (390) while averaging 17 yards per reception. Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield leads the team with 24 catches. Neither Bub Means and Jaylon Barden have been able to use their speed to stretch the field as expected, which is part of a larger problem with the downfield passing game. Too many balls have been dropped by wide receivers. Injuries have allowed Jaden Bradley to get more involved in recent weeks and he’s the only wide receiver with multiple touchdowns after scoring two late against Georgia Tech.
Tight ends: B
Gavin Bartholomew is averaging 16.3 yards per catch and has scored two touchdowns, including his highlight hurdle against Tennessee. Transfer Karter Johnson has been targeted in the passing game in recent weeks and had a nice grab for 41 yards against Rhode Island. Offensive lineman turned tight end Ryan Jacoby has seen a fair amount of playing time and started three games. The group has been effective in run blocking, something Pat Narduzzi expects of his tight ends. The offense has gone up-tempo in two-tight end sets, which has also helped the running game, with the formation accounting for two touchdowns against Virginia Tech.
Defensive line: B-
No unit has been hit harder with injuries than the defensive line with six of the top 10 defensive linemen missing at least one game. The rush defense has not been as stout as in years past. The unit has allowed nine runs of 20-plus yards, including two 63-yard runs in back-to-back games against Rhode Island and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets also posted 232 rushing yards, the most the Pitt defense has allowed this season. The defense has fallen a bit in terms of team sacks, but is still ranked in the top 20 though defensive linemen have accounted for only 10 of the team’s 19 sacks. Calijah Kancey remains a disruptive force up front, leading the team with 8.5 tackles for loss. John Morgan III has taken more snaps with Habakkuk Baldonado and Deslin Alexandre both missing time and he’s made the most of it. Morgan has two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries on the season, with a critical forced fumble in the fourth quarter coming against Virginia Tech.
Linebackers: C
The linebacking corps went from being one of the deepest units on the team last year to returning just one starter this year. SirVocea Dennis continues to impress like he did a year ago, leading the team with four sacks and 44 tackles. Notre Dame transfer Shayne Simon had a season-high four tackles against Virginia Tech and recovered a fumble that led to a Pitt touchdown. Bangally Kamara is coming along, as is Solomon DeShields, who has three sacks. The linebackers also factor into the long runs the defense has given up this year, as they’ve failed to take proper angles at times. The unit isn’t living up to what last year’s experienced group was able to do, but it’s somewhat expected with the inexperience at the position.
Secondary: B
Lengthy pass plays have been given up, but that’s always the case in this defense that puts corners on islands. M.J. Devonshire has seen more time this year and it’s paid off. He has 19 tackles and six pass breakups and made the game-winning play against West Virginia when his 56-yard pick-six broke a 31-all tie late in the fourth quarter. Marquis Williams had a pick-six against Western Michigan and forced a fumble against the Mountaineers that led to a Pitt touchdown. Brandon Hill is the team’s second-leading tackler with 38. Erick Hallett has really grown into the free safety position and picked up where he left off last season when he won the ACC championship game MVP. Hallett has three interceptions in the first six games and has recovered two fumbles.
Special teams: C-
The good: P.J. O’Brien’s punt block against Tennessee, Devonshire’s 82-yard punt return touchdown against Rhode Island and Baldonado’s punt block against Virginia Tech. The bad: two missed field goals against Tennessee in a game that wound up going to overtime, a blocked punt against West Virginia that led to seven points for the Mountaineers, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Virginia Tech and an average of 39 yards per punt. The unit has had far too many miscues to this point in the season and if things do not get cleaned up, special teams could continue to cost the team points and/or games.
