PITTSBURGH – Pitt’s lone player named to the preseason all-Atlantic Coast Conference team has earned himself a premium position on the squad. Matt Goncalves will be the team’s starting left tackle.
The first depth chart of the season was released Monday ahead of Pitt’s opening game against Wofford at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Coach Pat Narduzzi said during his weekly press conference that Goncalves took a similar number of reps at both right and left tackle during training camp. He’s made 13 starts at right tackle and eight starts at left tackle over the past three seasons.
Goncalves will now be charged with protecting quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s blind side.
“Why is he at left tackle? He's your best tackle," Narduzzi said. "I would think you always want to put your best tackle at left tackle. You want to protect the back of your quarterback, and he's our best pass protector.”
Redshirt junior Branson Taylor, who started four games at left tackle in 2022, will start at right tackle.
Redshirt senior Jason Collier Jr. is listed as the team’s starting left guard after a solid training camp performance. Collier was recruited out of high school as a tight end before transitioning to the offensive line in 2020.
“We always talk about our older guys playing their best football right now, and Jason is playing his best football right now,” Narduzzi said.
Backup quarterback revealed
The depth chart also lists Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux won the backup quarterback job over Nate Yarnell – at least for now.
“It just seemed like Christian got just a little bit more comfortable and didn't make as many little mistakes as Nate did,” Narduzzi said. “That's kind of where it is, but that could change next week.”
Yarnell made one start for the Panthers in 2022 a 34-13 victory at Western Michigan. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.
“That doesn't mean Nate can't win a football game for us," Narduzzi said. "As we know, he's already done it."
Jacoby out for season
Narduzzi announced offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby will miss the season with an undisclosed injury sustained during an individual drill. A redshirt senior, Jacoby transferred from Ohio State ahead of the 2021 season. Jacoby played in all 13 games and made five starts in 2022, playing at both guard and tight end.
“We're going to miss (Jacoby)," Narduzzi said. "Let me tell you, he was having a heck of a fall. That's a big departure in my opinion because he was playing at a high level.”
Narduzzi added that if Jacoby wants a medical redshirt, the team will request one.
Narduzzi facing former offensive coordinator
Wofford is led by coach Shawn Watson, who spent two seasons as Pitt’s offensive coordinator from 2017-18. Narduzzi and Watson go back much further. The two worked together at the start of Narduzzi’s coaching career at Miami (Ohio) from 1990-91. Narduzzi was a graduate assistant while Watson was the RedHawks’ wide receivers coach.
“Shawn Watson is a great friend of mine, goes way back,” Narduzzi said. “Obviously, he worked here for a couple years, and we still stay in touch. Just a super coach.”
Narduzzi also credits Watson with helping him get his first job as a position coach, when he succeeded Watson as Miami’s wide receivers coach in 1992.
“(Watson) certainly helped me," Narduzzi said. "He not only helped me get it, but he did more than that, I think, and coached me up because I wasn't a receivers coach. He coached me up on releases and routes and all things I needed to know as a coach.
“I’ll never forget that, and I attribute a lot of things I do just teaching-wise to what he was able to teach me back in the day. He was a heck of a recruiter, too. Shawn Watson is a great recruiter, so I learned a lot of recruiting stuff from Shawn Watson.”
