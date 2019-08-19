PITTSBURGH – On Monday evening, Heinz Field’s Great Lawn – an expanse of green that sits between the stadium and the Allegheny River – was awash in blue and yellow as Pitt’s football team participated in Panthers FanFest.
Panthers fans young and old arrived, most clad in blue and yellow themselves. At the event, they were able to buy merchandise and enter prize giveaways, including Pitt Shop gift cards and pregame field access for the upcoming season.
But most fans were there for the chance to see the Panthers up close. Fans waited to get autographs and take photos with their favorite players, coach Pat Narduzzi, Pitt cheerleaders and Pitt’s mascot, Roc the Panther.
Fans could also take a photo with the ACC Coastal Division trophy, which was on display at the event.
Athletic Director Heather Lyke was seen milling around, stopping to talk with fans and sharing a laugh with players.
Defensive end Rashad Weaver, who is out for the year following an ACL injury sustained in training camp, was seated alongside his fellow defensive linemen, with a brace on his injured right knee. He was in good spirits, talking to fans and laughing with his teammates. He stood up to take photos with those who asked him.
Weaver was even seen reassuring concerned fans that he’s doing well, despite his season-ending injury.
Music played in the background throughout the event, a mix of songs from the ’90s, current pop and hip hop, and of course, “Sweet Caroline,” the unofficial Pitt anthem that plays at every home game.
At times it was tough to tell who was having a better time, the fans or the players.
Monday was an off day for the team, and the players seemed happy to be away from football activities for a bit.
Toward the end of the event, a small group of players started tossing a football around. The group got larger, and a game of “hot potato” ensued.
The players started to dance when Usher’s “Yeah!” came on over the loudspeakers. A group of players formed two lines and took turns dancing down the center. They continued to pose for photos with fans, family members and one another.
The players seemed to enjoy interacting with fans, as well as having a welcome respite from the grind of training camp.
“It means a lot,” cornerback Dane Jackson said of getting to meet members of the Pitt faithful. “We got all of our teammates out here, just having fun, enjoying the experience. It’s a good vibe.”
