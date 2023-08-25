FILE - ESPN's Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick walks on the field during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts, on Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. Riddick realizes he is in a position not many reach. He is an analyst on the NFL’s most iconic television package and still has hopes of running a franchise as a general manager. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)