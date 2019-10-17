As Pitt and Syracuse meet Friday night in the Carrier Dome, each team will be looking for a statement win. The 75th meeting between the longtime rivals is as close to a must-win game as any mid-October game can be.
The Panthers (4-2, 1-1), coming off a bye week, currently sit behind three teams tied for the lead in the Coastal Division, while the Orange (3-3, 0-2) sit in the basement of the Atlantic Division.
The Panthers are looking for their first dominant performance this season, following three consecutive fourth quarter comeback wins. In two of those three wins, Pitt led by three scores before turnovers and penalties by the Panthers allowed their opponents back into the game.
The Orange are looking for their first conference win, and their first win over a Power Five team this year. Syracuse has struggled to score against Power Five opponents, averaging just 12 points per game.
Syracuse is being led by first-year starting quarterback Tommy DeVito. DeVito and a solid receiving corps featuring Trishton Jackson, Taj Harris, and Sean Riley have posted good stat lines. However, the tape told a different story a week ago.
While the Panthers were resting last week, Syracuse lost 16-10 at North Carolina State on Oct. 10. DeVito had suffered an upper body injury against Holy Cross in a 41-3 win on Sept. 28. He wore extra padding around his ribs, but did not look fully healthy against the Wolfpack despite the week of rest. While DeVito completed 29 of 39 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown, he looked as though he was trying to protect his body on several plays.
Late in the first quarter on a third-and-8 snap, the Wolfpack brought a three-man rush, dropping eight into coverage. DeVito could have run for the first down, but instead threw the ball away. The quarterback also wound up being sacked eight times by the Wolfpack.
The Orange’s leaky offensive line is a welcome sight for the Panthers. A key matchup Friday night will be Pitt’s defensive front against Syracuse’s offensive line. The Orange have allowed 26 sacks this season, while Pitt’s defense has sacked opposing quarterbacks 27 times this season – second only to Ohio State.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was asked to grade his defense on how it’s done getting to the quarterback this season at his weekly press conference.
“You know, you've got to give us an above average (grade), I guess, right? I'd say above average,” Narduzzi said.
However, Narduzzi thinks it could be difficult for his defense to get to DeVito due to the up-tempo offense the Orange run.
“They get the ball out quick, run a ton of screens, hard to pressure them, so we've got to be careful when we do,” Narduzzi said. “And we've got to be able to get four-man pressure and get some coverage sacks.”
The secondary will have to force some coverage sacks without the help of starting strong safety Paris Ford for the first half against the Orange. Ford was ejected late in the Duke game on a questionable targeting call; by rule, he will have to remain in the locker room until the second half at Syracuse. Narduzzi said this week Jazzee Stocker and Bricen Garner will fill in for Ford on Friday evening.
It remains to be seen if Pitt will have the services of running backs A.J. Davis and Vincent Davis or linebackers Elias Reynolds and Chase Pine on Friday. All have missed multiple games with injuries and Narduzzi would not say whether any of them would play against Syracuse.
The Panthers are favored on the road for the first time this season, but Narduzzi knows his team is in for a battle.
“Anytime they play the Pitt Panthers, we know we're in for a dogfight. We get to go up in the Dome. We know it will be hot, we know it will be stuffy, we know it will be loud one way or another. And, you know, the Orange will be ready for the Panthers.”
