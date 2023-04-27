PITTSBURGH – The wait is over for former Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19 overall in the NFL draft on Thursday evening as the Miami native will begin his professional career in his home state.
Kancey enters the NFL after an impressive junior season at Pitt. Kancey was the top interior defender in the country in tackles for loss with 14.5. He had 7.5 sacks and earned unanimous All-American honors in 2022, becoming the first Pitt player to do so since Aaron Donald in 2013. He was named the ACC defensive player of the year and earned first team all-conference honors.
Kancey was also named College Football Network (CFN) national defensive tackle of the year. He was a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, Outland Trophy finalist and a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist and was named a first-team All-American by ESPN, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus.
“Our entire program is bursting with pride right now for Calijah,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “This young man has absolutely earned all that comes with this night. Here’s a Miami kid who didn’t receive an in-state Power Five offer, comes up to Pitt and ends up being an unanimous All-American and first-round NFL draft pick.
“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a great player and even better person.”
Known for his quick twitch and ability to get to the quarterback, Kancey compiled 27.5 TFLs and 14.5 sacks in his final two seasons at Pitt. He had the highest pressure grade among all defensive interior players in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 92.4.
Kancey burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2020 when he was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Rivals and The Athletic. He played in all 11 games, making starts in each of the final four games of the season.
The selection of Kancey in the first round marks back-to-back seasons that Pitt has had a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft; quarterback Kenny Pickett was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall in 2022. It’s the first time Pitt has had players selected in the first round in back-to-back years since cornerback Darrelle Revis and offensive tackle Jeff Otah were drafted in 2007 and 2008, respectively.
