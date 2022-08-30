PITTSBURGH – The Pitt football team will kick off the 2022 season against West Virginia, its oldest rival, at 7 p.m. Thursday night. The two teams began playing in 1895 and haven’t played anyone more than each other. Thursday’s game will mark the 105th meeting between the two programs.
While the programs have a long and storied history, the two haven’t played for 11 years. The current head coaches, Pat Narduzzi and Neal Brown, were assistants at other schools when the last Backyard Brawl was played in 2011, when most of the players were in elementary school.
“You learn really quick what a rivalry is," Narduzzi said. "Some of our guys don't know. I didn't know before I got to Michigan State in 2007 what a big-time rivalry was.
“I get this rivalry. I may not have coached in it, but I get it,” Narduzzi added, comparing it to the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry. Narduzzi was the defensive coordinator for the Spartans prior to being hired at Pitt.
“We're going to try to give them as much education as we can on it, teach them what a rivalry game is,” Narduzzi said.
For some of the Panthers, they don’t need to know much at all – they already hate the Mountaineers.
Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis says it’s not hard to generate a dislike of the Mountaineers despite not really knowing them.
“Once we put on our jerseys and that Pitt script on our helmets, whoever they say we don’t like, we don’t like,” Dennis said. “It’s not hard to generate that hate at all. Once we get in between those lines, we’re ready to go, no matter who it is – and if it’s a rivalry game, we get fired up even more.”
Dennis is looking forward to playing a game against a team where there’s a genuine dislike on both sides of the ball.
“That’s really what you play the game of football for,” Dennis said.
Narduzzi has enlisted the services of former coach Dave Wannstedt to serve as honorary captain for the game as well as to help educate his players on what the rivalry means. Wannstedt was the coach for one of the most iconic wins in Pitt history when the Panthers toppled No. 2 West Virginia 13-9, ending their greatest rivals’ championship hopes in front of a stunned crowd at Milan Puskar Stadium on the final weekend of the 2007 season.
Pitt football also asked the face of 13-9, former Panthers running back LeSean “Shady” McCoy, to speak at this year’s kickoff luncheon which was attended by senior Panthers players. McCoy rushed for 148 yards against the Mountaineers in 2007, helping to keep West Virginia’s potent offense on the sidelines for much of the game. He still considers the 13-9 game one of the top three wins in his career, including 12 years in the NFL and two Super Bowl rings.
“That game was like the first real game I’ve been to where, ‘Wow, this is a big thing,’ " McCoy said. "I think we stormed the field. The only thing you could hear were the players because the fans were super-quiet.”
McCoy tried to impart the importance of the game on the players attending the luncheon with a story about running into another Pitt great recently.
“I was down at Dolphins training camp and I’m looking over and there’s this guy, tall white guy," McCoy said. "I’m looking at him and he’s waving at me. I’m like, ‘Who the hell is that?’ So I go over to him, we kind of meet. It’s Dan Marino and the first thing he says to me is, ‘Hey Shady, what’s going on? Are you going to the game, the Backyard Brawl?’ It’s like in the Pitt family, we always go back to that game ‘cause it’s such a big thing for us.
“(Marino’s) one of the best players in the NFL, ever, let alone a Pitt great, so it shows you how important it is. Guys that have been removed from Pittsburgh still keep an eye out for that game ‘cause it’s so big.”
Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis knows a thing or two about great college rivalries having played against Notre Dame during his time at Southern California in one of the sport’s most storied rivalries.
Slovis is excited to be part of the Backyard Brawl.
“Hearing about the stories, hearing about the traditions, and also knowing it hasn’t been played in 10 years is also a whole new element that’s super-cool,” Slovis said. “I can’t wait to play.”
Slovis’ predecessor, Kenny Pickett, told reporters following Sunday’s Steelers game that he’d always wanted to play in the Backyard Brawl. Though he didn’t get to do so, he’ll be in attendance at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday evening.
“I’ll be here. I can’t wait," Pickett said. "It’s going to be an awesome game. Really wish I had a chance to play in (the Backyard Brawl) in college, but I’m excited for these guys to go out there and get after them.”
Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. has a unique perspective in the Pitt locker room as both his father and brother have ties to West Virginia and Cignetti spent much of his childhood in Morgantown as his father, Frank Cignetti Sr., was the head coach at West Virginia from 1976-79 following six seasons as an assistant on the Mountaineers’ coaching staff. Cignetti Sr. also spent time as an assistant coach at Pitt from 1966-68.
Cignetti’s brother, Curt, was a quarterback for the Mountaineers in the early 1980s. Curt, who is currently the head coach at James Madison, got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Pitt in 1983 before eventually serving as the quarterbacks and tight ends coach for the Panthers from 1993-99.
The coach was asked about the importance of this game to him and his family.
“This game has always been special for anyone in western Pa. or West Virginia, not just the Cignettis," Cignetti Jr. said. "This is the one game, when you come back to coach at Pitt and you see that you open up with West Virginia, Thursday night. It’s going to be special.”
Cignetti Jr. himself is currently in his third stint with the Panthers after beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Pitt in 1989 and serving as offensive coordinator from 2009-10.
He reflected on just how many Backyard Brawls his family has been involved in.
“As a kid growing up in Morgantown, it was awesome," Cignetti said. "I have great memories of Mountaineer football and living in Morgantown. Obviously, my father’s from western Pa. and I was born in Pittsburgh. We’ve been on both sides of this rivalry. I’m not sure how many years, maybe up to 30 at this point.
“What a great rivalry to be a part of, as a Pitt Panther and a Mountaineer. It’s a privilege to be a part of it.”
Despite Cignetti’s fond memories of growing up in Morgantown, he said there is question who his family will be cheering for on Thursday night.
“We’re Pitt Panther fans, let’s make no mistake,” Cignetti said. “Our family heritage is from western Pennsylvania. We had a little stop in Morgantown that didn’t end very well.
“Make no mistake: we are Pitt Panthers.”
