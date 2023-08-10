As college football season approaches, this series will break down the 2023 Pitt Panthers position by position. Today a look at the Panthers' quarterbacks.
PITTSBURGH – When Phil Jurkovec decided to leave Boston College and play his final year of college football elsewhere, there was one school that seemed like a natural landing spot. Pitt’s South Side facilities are just 27 miles south of Pine-Richland High School, where Jurkovec led the Rams to District 7 and PIAA 6A Championships as a senior in 2017.
There was also the Frank Cignetti factor. Jurkovec spent his first two years at Boston College with Cignetti as his offensive coordinator. Cignetti left Chestnut Hill for Pitt ahead of the 2022 season. A year later, Jurkovec reunited with his fellow Pittsburgh native back in their hometown.
“Having known the offense, I knew exactly what I was getting into, so it was a huge factor,” Jurkovec said.
When Jurkovec first came to Boston College, Cignetti wanted to know what made him tick so he reached out to Eric Kasperowicz, Jurkovec’s coach at Pine-Richland. Kasperowicz told Cignetti that Jurkovec shined brightest when game day came around.
It’s something Cignetti didn’t have to wait long to see for himself. After Boston College trounced Duke 26-6 in the opening game of the 2020 season, Cignetti knew what the Eagles had in their signal caller.
“We had a guy that when the lights turned on and he stepped across that white line, he was different,” Cignetti said. “From a competitive standpoint. A leadership standpoint, and just his abilities to make plays.”
Jurkovec agrees that he can flip a switch on game days.
“There’s just things you can’t replicate in practice, like go full-on tackling, the scramble drill stuff,” Jurkovec said. “You can try to simulate it, but you can’t correctly.”
However, Jurkovec doesn’t want to be known as just a “gamer.”
“I don’t want to be labeled just a gamer because I do put in work. I don’t just show up on game day and make things happen,” Jurkovec laughed.
Jurkovec is just one addition to an overhauled quarterback room with Nate Yarnell the only scholarship quarterback who was on the 2022 roster. The Panthers also added Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux and freshman Ty Dieffenbach.
Coach Pat Narduzzi has hailed Jurkovec’s experience and leadership but seems equally pleased with the quarterback group as a whole.
Veilleux and Yarnell are battling for the backup job during training camp and both have playing experience. Veilleux played in four games over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions. Yarnell started Pitt’s matchup at Western Michigan in 2022, completing 9 of 12 passes as the Panthers cruised to a 34-13 win in Kalamazoo.
“Christian, you love the way he throws it,” Narduzzi said. “He's a competitor. I just see him leading out on the field a little bit more. I see him a little bit more comfortable.”
Veilleux had perhaps the best showing of any of the quarterbacks in the Spring Game, completing 6 of 9 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.
“(Veilleux) throws such a pretty ball,” Cignetti said. “He’s got such a beautiful delivery, quick, and the ball spins really fast. He is getting better every single day.”
Narduzzi says the same can be said for Yarnell.
“Nate Yarnell is a guy that's tough and he's a gamer. He continues to get better,” Narduzzi said.
Scholarship QBs on Pitt’s roster: Phil Jurkovec (super senior), Christian Veilleux (redshirt sophomore), Nate Yarnell (redshirt sophomore), Ty Dieffenbach (freshman).
