PITTSBURGH – Pitt comes into the 2023 football season with the Panthers having won 20 games in their past two seasons, the first time the program has done so in four decades.
The Panthers began last year with a thrilling victory over West Virginia, winning the first “Backyard Brawl” in 11 seasons before suffering a tough overtime loss to Tennessee in Week 2. The Panthers started the season 3-1 but fell to 4-4 by the end of October after suffering back-to-back road losses to Louisville and North Carolina.
Pitt rebounded well, rattling off five consecutive victories to end the season, including a 37-35 win over UCLA in the Sun Bowl to finish with a 9-4 record.
Pat Narduzzi enters his ninth season at Pitt and he will have a new quarterback for the second time in as many seasons as Pine-Richland graduate and Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec returns home to lead the Panthers.
The ACC ended divisional play with the conclusion of the 2022 season, so the Panthers will now face primary opponents Boston College, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech every year while their other five conference opponents will rotate each season.
Sept. 2 vs. Wofford (2022 record: 3-8):
Coach Shawn Watson will bring the Terriers to Pittsburgh to face his former team. Watson served as Pitt’s offensive coordinator from 2017-18. He was hired as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Wofford prior to last season but after the Terriers started the 2022 season 0-5, leading head coach Josh Conklin – who spent 2015-17 as Pitt’s defensive coordinator – to resign. Watson was named the interim coach following Conklin’s departure and led the Terriers to a 3-3 record before being named to the position permanently in December.
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati (2022 record: 9-4):
The Bearcats will travel to Pittsburgh for the first matchup between the two teams since 2012. Cincinnati will be led by Scott Satterfield, who left Louisville to take the position following Luke Fickell’s departure for Wisconsin after six seasons with the Bearcats. The Panthers own an 8-4 all-time record against Cincinnati, but the Bearcats have won four of the past five versus Pitt. Narduzzi and Satterfield have split their two prior matchups, with Pitt defeating Louisville 23-20 at home in 2020 and the Cardinals topping the Panthers 24-10 in Louisville this past season.
Sept. 16 at West Virginia (2022 record: 5-7):
Pitt’s first road trip will be a short one, as the Panthers will travel 75 miles south to Morgantown for the 106th edition of the Backyard Brawl. This will be Pitt’s first game in West Virginia since 2011. Mountaineers coach Neal Brown enters his fifth season in Morgantown with a 22-25 record and will again have a new starting quarterback as Garrett Greene and Nicco Marichol are expected to compete for the job throughout training camp. Pitt renewed its oldest rivalry last year and the Panthers topped the Mountaineers, 38-31, in front of the largest crowd in Pittsburgh sports history. MJ Devonshire’s 56-yard pick-six with 2:58 remaining clinched the victory for the Panthers and the game became an immediate classic in Backyard Brawl lore.
Sept. 23 vs. North Carolina (2022 record: 9-5):
Pitt will host the Tar Heels for the third time in five seasons after winning the previous two matchups on the North Shore in overtime before the Panthers fell in Chapel Hill last season. Pitt will again have to contend with reigning ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye, who is considered one of the top quarterback prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye dismantled the Panthers defense last year, as he threw five touchdowns – including two in the fourth quarter – to defeat the Panthers 42-24 on the way to winning the ACC Coastal Division.
Sept. 30 at Virginia Tech (2022 record: 3-8):
Former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry has his work cut out for him trying to rebuild the Virginia Tech program, which returned just 11 starters last year. The Hokies finished with their worst record since going 2-8 in 1992. Quarterback Grant Wells returns after throwing nine touchdowns and nine interceptions last year and rushing for six scores. The Panthers won by a score of 45-29 last year, but only led by two points early in the fourth quarter. Former Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda had a record-setting day, surpassing Tony Dorsett’s single-game rushing record when he ran for 320 yards and tying a school record with six touchdowns against the Hokies.
Oct. 14 vs. Louisville (2022 record: 8-5):
Louisville native and former Cardinals quarterback Jeff Brohm returns home to lead his former team after spending six seasons as head coach at Purdue. Longtime Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is now in the NFL and the Cardinals will turn to California transfer Jack Plummer as the new signal caller. Plummer spent his first four seasons under Brohm at Purdue before transferring to California ahead of the 2022 season. He passed for 3,095 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Golden Bears last year. Pitt lost last season’s matchup 24-10 in Louisville.
Oct. 21 at Wake Forest (2022 record: 8-5):
Coach Dave Clawson, whose father is a Johnstown native, will be breaking in a new quarterback after longtime signal caller Sam Hartman took his talents to South Bend. Redshirt sophomore Mitch Griffis is the presumed heir to Hartman. Griffis led Wake Forest to a 44-10 victory over Virginia Military Institute in Week 1 this past season, when Hartman missed as he was recovering from a medical issue. Griffis threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The last time the two teams met was the 2021 ACC Championship, which Pitt won 45-21 thanks to a standout defensive performance and Kenny Pickett’s infamous fake-slide touchdown.
Oct. 28 at Notre Dame (2022 record: 9-4):
Sam Hartman trades black and gold for blue and gold after transferring to Notre Dame in the offseason. He’s the presumed starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish and should bring some much-needed stability to the position in coach Marcus Freeman’s second season. The Panthers haven’t defeated Notre Dame since 2013 when they won 28-21 at Heinz Field. Pitt faced Hartman in the 2021 ACC Championship where he threw two touchdowns and ran for another one before Pitt’s defense wore him down, sacking him five times and intercepting him four times, including three times in the second half, leading to Pitt’s first ACC title.
Nov. 4 vs. Florida State (2022 record: 10-3):
Coach Mike Norvell led Florida State to its best record since 2016 with quarterback Jordan Travis throwing 24 touchdowns to five interceptions and rushing for seven scores. Edge rusher Jordan Verse racked up nine sacks en route to being named to the All-ACC first team and earning more votes than any other defensive player in the conference. Verse opted to return to college instead of entering the NFL draft so the Panthers offensive line has a tall task to keep Jurkovec upright. The two teams last met in 2020 when the Panthers cruised to a 41-17 victory in Tallahassee.
Nov. 11 vs. Syracuse at Yankee Stadium (2022 record: 7-6):
The 79th matchup between the Panthers and the Orange will be played in Yankee Stadium. Syracuse returns quarterback Garrett Shrader who took a step forward last year under offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck. Shrader threw for 2,640 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 453 yards and nine touchdowns. Anae departed for North Carolina State but Beck takes over at offensive coordinator. The Panthers defeated the Orange 19-9 at Acrisure Stadium last November and have won nine of the past 10 matchups.
Nov. 16 vs. Boston College (2022 record: 3-9):
Coach Jeff Halfley will presumably turn to redshirt sophomore Emmett Moorehead at quarterback after Jurkovec transferred to Pitt in December. Moorehead appeared in 10 games and stepped in for an injured Jurkovec late last season, starting the final four contests. Moorhead threw for 1,254 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine intereceptions. The last time the two teams played during the 2020 season, Jurkovec and Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti were on the opposite site of the field. Jurkovec had a standout performance, throwing for 358 yards and three touchdowns, including a 77-yarder to Zay Flowers. The Panthers fell in overtime, 31-30, in Chestnut Hill.
Nov. 25 at Duke (2022 record: 9-4):
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard threw for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while throwing just six interceptions. He added 699 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Leonard enters 2023 as an under-the-radar quarterback prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft. Coach Mike Elko won ACC coach of the year honors last season in his first year at the helm after leading Duke to its best record since 2014. The Panthers topped the Blue Devils 28-26 in the 2022 home finale in a wild game that saw Pitt nearly blow a 14-point fourth quarter lead. Narduzzi has not lost to Duke during his eight-year tenure at Pitt.
